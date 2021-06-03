Dorchester road improvements kick off in Summerville's Oakbrook area

SUMMERVILLE — Highly sought after improvements to Dorchester Road have started in the Summerville area.

During the next couple of months, residents will notice signs of road work on Dorchester Road between State Park Road and Parlor Drive. The improvements are a part of a nearly $2 million project funded by the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Rebecca Vance, the Summerville town administrator, said that one of the main improvements to the road will center around left turns. Many of the accidents that have occurred over the years involved cross traffic, she said,

Some of the improvements include building 5-inch raised concrete medians to reduce areas where drivers can make left turns, intersection improvements, new pavement markings and crosswalk upgrades.

Traffic signal timings will be upgraded to help with traffic flow. The intersection improvements will involve the installation of pedestrian ramps.

Over the years, traffic along Dorchester Road has steadily increased. The road travels along the Ashley River on one side and a high population of residents on the other.

From 2015 to 2019, the S.C. Department of Transportation reported more than 700 crashes in the area.

The popularity of the road in Summerville's Oakbrook area is also slated to increase in the coming years. Dorchester County and Summerville have targeted the Oakbrook community as an area of reinvestment.

A major multimillion-dollar athletic sports complex is planned for the area. The town of Summerville is building a large park along the Ashley River. The more than 40-acre park will sit right off Dorchester Road where the Herbert H. Jessen Boat Landing is currently located.

On June 1, the county also welcomed its first technical college, with Trident Technical College opening its campus in Summerville off of Dorchester Road in Oakbrook, making the Dorchester Road crosswalk improvements all the more important.

“We wanted to try to make sure that it was easier for people to cross over Dorchester Road," she said.

Amanda and Ray Elliot live a few minutes from Dorchester Road and use the street frequently. Both said they don't want to see more traffic.

"It's horrible, it gets backed up," Amanda said.

The couple said they wouldn't mind seeing the road widen. The problem, according to officials, is that widening Dorchester Road means purchasing land from commercial business owners.

Many restaurants and businesses sit right next to the road and leave little room for expansion. Michael Kahn is a frequent visitor of the boat landing off of Dorchester Road in Oakbrook.

He suggests residents look at how bad traffic gets in other major cities if they want to see a really bad situation.

"Growth is going to happen whether we like it or not," he said.

The Dorchester Road improvements in the Oakbrook area are expected to be completed by September.