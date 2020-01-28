SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County Council has revoked the business licenses of two massage parlors as officials used their hearing to address human trafficking in the tri-county area.

Council members voted unanimously Monday night to revoke the business licenses of Luna Massage on Old Trolley Road and Massage Serenity Spa on Dorchester Road.

Both are suspected of conducting prostitution and potential human trafficking acts through undercover stings from the county Sheriff's Office.

Further discussions, however, revealed that no systems are in place in South Carolina to automatically notify other municipalities about human trafficking concerns and prevent the businesses from simply reopening in another county.

That loophole needs to be addressed, council members agreed.

"Council was (and) is concerned with the ability to share information with other jurisdictions (and) governing agencies," county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said.

Members agreed to share their concerns with the Dorchester County legislative delegation and request the group's assistance in helping to close the gap in information sharing, Norton said.

Sheila Roemeling, who co-chairs the Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force, said illicit massage parlors are a concern not just in the Palmetto State, but across the country.

"We publicly train on what to look for and we keep our eyes and ears open," she said.

When it comes to a system to notify municipalities about human trafficking like the council is suggesting, Roemeling said there needs to be a balance of keeping the proper people informed while also not tipping off traffickers that local authorities are onto them.

"It is talked about at the state level when we attend meetings, that something was done or occurred in specific places," she said.

As far as the parlors themselves, the sometimes graphic details that led to their closure were shared with council on Monday before the group voted to revoke the respective licenses.

Joy Krutek, the county's business license administrator, testified before council that on Nov. 13 the county executed a search warrant at Luna Massage after receiving a tip about illegal activity.

Following the search warrant, a notice that their business license was suspended was returned to sender, Krutek said.

As part of an undercover sting operation at Luna Massage, sheriff's Lt. Frank Thompson testified under oath to council that in December 2018, an undercover officer went to the parlor with a recording device, saying he had an appointment.

He was taken to a back room and the massage began, Thompson testified. Before the officer could ask for a sexual favor to give the signal to officers outside to arrest the masseuse, she began performing the act on the officer and was arrested shortly after, he testified.

The owner was not present at the time, Thompson said.

In inspecting Luna Massage in the days and weeks following, Ricky Jenkins, chief of Dorchester County Fire and Rescue, told council that there was evidence of people living inside the business, which alerted authorities to human trafficking concerns.

The operation on Massage Serenity Spa was not explained in as much detail, but Krutek said the notice that its license was suspended was hand-delivered on Jan. 9. The owner had previously been arrested on several charges, including running a brothel, according to testimony.

The owners for Luna Massage and Massage Serenity Spa were not present at Monday's hearing, and officials indicated their whereabouts are unknown.

Krutek told council that since the licenses for these two parlors were suspended, she has been more stringent in approving or denying licenses for massage parlors in the county — and recently denied an application due to pending legal cases in another county.