Dorchester 2 refunds millions in impact fees, keeps $18.6M to help build new middle school

Dorchester District 2 refunded more than $4.4 million to homebuilders in 2019, settling a lawsuit that lasted nearly a decade as builders fought the district's impact fee on new home construction.

The settlement allowed the school district to keep more than $18.6 million it had collected with the fee but had refrained from spending while the legal challenge dragged on.

The district also dropped its $2,500-per-house fee on new construction.

District spokeswoman Pat Raynor said the money will be used to help pay for a new middle school.

“It will not pay for the entire project, but it will certainly pay for a large part of it," she said. "We’re in the preliminary stages of looking at sites."

Due to Dorchester County's rapid population growth, many schools are overcrowded and the district has undergone a costly construction program. The county's population has nearly doubled since 1990 to more than 160,000.

To help pay for new schools, Dorchester 2 imposed an impact fee on residential construction in 2009. The fee was allowed under a state law sponsored by then-state Sen. Mike Rose — a law that applied only to that school district.

“I’m happy for the school district to get $18.6 million," Rose said Friday. “It makes sense that new people moving into our area pay part of the increased cost of schools, due to their moving into our area, instead of existing taxpayers paying all the costs of new schools."

Raynor said the district needs a new elementary school, middle school and high school. The most urgent need is for another middle school, in addition to the current six in the district, she said.

In the time since Dorchester 2 imposed its impact fee, state law has changed. Now, local governments are allowed to impose impact fees to benefit school districts.

“Our council has not been very interested in that," Dorchester County Councilman Larry Hargett said. "I have been very interested and instead of $2,500 per house, I think it should be $5,000."

Other members of the County Council did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment. Hargett said the majority of council members don't share his view that an impact fee should be imposed to fund school construction.

Raynor said district officials have discussed asking the county to impose an impact fee but have made no formal decision.

Director of Finance Tina Meunier said the district is conducting a facilities study to determine its needs and such a study would be required if the district were to request an impact fee.

“Think of it," Rose said. "The homebuilders sued to prohibit one little school district from having an impact fee and now the state law has been changed to allow all school districts to have one."

Dorchester County does impose impact fees on construction that fund sewer and water projects. The county also imposed an impact fee to fund transportation projects but was forced to issue refunds starting in 2017, following a lawsuit.

In York County, the Fort Mill School District has had an impact fee longer than any district in the state because Fort Mill had one before the state previously prohibited them. The Fort Mill district's impact fee is now $18,158 per house and $12,020 per apartment unit — a fee that so far has withstood legal challenges.

The real estate industry opposes impact fees, which raise the cost of home construction and are generally passed along to homebuyers. Industry representatives have argued that new homes don't necessarily mean new residents, and local residents who choose to move to a newer house shouldn't be penalized.

The Home Builders Association of South Carolina and the Charleston Trident Home Builders Association challenged the Dorchester 2 impact fee the year it was imposed, in 2009. Under the 2019 settlement with the school district, $4,432,500 will be refunded and shared by six homebuilders that had paid impact fees under protest; Crescent, JMH at Wescott, Mungo, Ryland (Cal Atlantic), Sabal and Hunter Quinn.

The executive directors of the two homebuilder groups, Mark Nix and Patrick Arnold, signed the July 2019 settlement. Neither responded to phone message seeking comment Friday.