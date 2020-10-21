Dorchester Paws' new facility project goes over budget following land issues

SUMMERVILLE — The wait for Dorchester Paws' new animal shelter could take longer after developers raised land and cost concerns.

At a Dorchester County Council meeting this week, builders with the M.B. Kahn Construction Co. disclosed that the initial construction cost estimate of building a new shelter has grown from around $250,000 to $1.5 million. This brings the total cost of finishing a new shelter on the property to around $4 million.

Surveyors with the company have discovered soil issues and wetlands on the plot of land the county assumed could hold the new shelter. It's located north of the crossing of Mallard and Orangeburg roads.

The original budget for the project was closer to $2 million. The shelter was to be funded by a $1 million contribution from the county and fundraising at Dorchester Paws.

The work to address the soil concerns and to build protection for the wetlands increased the cost, according to M.B. Kahn Executive Vice President Bill Cram.

David Chinnis, a county councilman and a Dorchester Paws' board member, said an increase in the price of construction material has also added to the cost.

"I am obviously disappointed in the outcome," he said.

The land was already owned by the county and many assumed it would be the perfect location for the shelter.

Staff members were hoping to move into the new facility by the end of 2021. In 2018, County Council approved $1 million for the new facility. The design of the shelter was slated to be completed this month.

Shelter Director Maddie Moore said the new information will likely put a dent on the organization building a new facility sooner rather than later.

"We'll see what happens," she said.

The new shelter has been in priority for the county for the past couple of years after complaints about Dorchester Paws' shelter on U.S. Highway 78 in Summerville.

The building made in 1972 and hasn't seen any renovations. It also sits in a low-lying area and is frequently floods. The kennels end up flooding with sewage and waste.

The shelter typically has to evacuate every year in September during a hurricane or severe storm. They've evacuated four times alone this year.

“We’ve gotten pretty good with floods,” Moore said. “Dorchester Paws has survived so far.”

The shelter has had a difficult time in the pandemic. There was a decline in pet fostering and adoptions in the spring. The organization also saw a drop in much-needed donations.

Moore said the staff saw this year's hardship all being worth it with the knowledge that a new shelter was in the works. The shelter is planning a virtual auction during the first week of November to help with more donations.

Residents can visit dorchesterpaws.org/donate/ to learn more about supporting the organization.

Cram also disclosed during Monday's council meeting that the wetlands would prevent the new shelter from increasing its size over the years. Staff expect the number of animals in the county to grow as the population in the area grows.

It's a no-kill facility and the only shelter in the county. He said the optimum size would be 7 to 8 acres. The wetlands at the new property would only allow for less than 4 acres to be used.

Regardless of the wetlands being there, Chinnis said fundraising is still a concern for the shelter. With the pandemic. Though adoptions have improved, it was down $12,000 in donations in April and staff say they have not increased.

The county has the option to either sell the current plot of land and purchase new property or work with the shelter in drastically increasing fundraising and contributions.

Chinnis said he believes they will invest in new property.