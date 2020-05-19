Dorchester Paws empties shelter for the first time in two years

After seeing a drop in donations and adoptions in March and April, Dorchester Paws was able to clear out their kennels over the weekend for the first time in two years.

In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, Dorchester Paws hosted a $25 adoption special last week. This resulted in the shelter being able to secure homes for all of their adoptable dogs over the weekend.

“I had never seen our floor cleared ... it was exciting," said Demi Henderson, a spokeswoman for the shelter.

The only time the shelter is usually that empty is when they have to evacuate the animals because of a hurricane, said April Howard, director of shelter operations.

The event gave residents the opportunity to foster and adopt pets at a reduced price. For a puppy under six months, adoption fees can reach up to $350.

Bri Olson, a spokeswomen for the Bissell Pet Foundation, said Dorchester Paws is the only shelter in South Carolina that repeatedly does the adoption event with them. Typically the special doesn't last a whole week and is usually a day with long lines filled with residents looking to take home a new pet, she said.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, there had to be some changes around managing the number of people at the shelter at one time. In the last month, she said, the foundation was able to empty out 15 percent of the shelters they worked with. And now Dorchester Paws is added to that list.

Through the partnership, they were able to find homes for 36 animals. Five of those animals were fosters.

For the five residents who decided to foster animals, they have the option of adopting the animals later at the same reduced price.

"We were obviously happy to help," Olson said.

Though Dorchester Paws was recently awarded a $22,000 grant with the Petco Foundation, the shelter has been seeing a decline in donations and adoptions amid the pandemic.

In April, the shelter was down $12,000 and saw nearly 100 fewer adoptions in comparison to April 2019. But with residents spending more time at home, the shelter also saw an increase in more people willing to foster animals.

Olson said fostering is especially needed at this time since most animal shelters are working with reduced staff and dramatically fewer volunteers.

“If you’re considering to add a pet to your home, always take a look at your local shelter first," she said.

One thing that has staff worried at Dorchester Paws is animal surrenders. They usually get new animals on a daily basis. While the emptying of the kennels over the weekend was inspiring, they already have new animals in the shelter, Henderson said.

They've also seen an increase in inquiries from owners about surrendering pets. Some newly adopted pets may be having issues with separation anxiety and adjusting to a new environment.

The staff at Dorchester Paws advises owners to do things like leave their dog with clothes that smell like them when they leave the home. Owners can also crate their dogs for a limited amount of time or consult their veterinarian about products that can help reduce anxiety.

Dorchester Paws' goal now is to ensure that adopted and fostered animals are able to remain in the homes that took them in.