Dorchester District 2 schools are struggling to provide resource officers, mental health programs and hire additional teachers for the upcoming year because of a lack of tax revenue coming in, school officials say.
Currently, the district has a projected $7.8 million shortfall in its 2019-20 budget, and school board members hope they can collect more money soon to deliver for students.
While District 2 schools are above average in many academic categories on the state's report card, its school board faces several headwinds, such as not being able to adjust its tax rate, losing millions of dollars of potential revenue in property taxes, and the state Legislature's underfunding the district's base student cost.
Also, District 2's budget shortfall comes at a time when Dorchester County is rapidly growing and its school district is trying to retain teachers and maintain its quality of education.
District 2 had the seventh-largest enrollment during the 2017-18 school year, the last account publicly available.
Allyson Duke, chief financial officer, said she is unsure how much of a tax increase the district might seek from County Council, but she pointed to a long history of being underfunded.
A 2007 law exempts homeowner-occupied properties from taxes that would pay for school operating expenses. Districts still may raise property taxes, but only for commercial properties, rental homes and vehicles — never for homeowners. And the state puts a cap on the size of local tax hikes each year.
Since going into effect, the law has cost the district an estimated $84 million in property tax revenue, Duke said. Meanwhile, Dorchester's dramatic population growth has led to more students than ever.
In 2011, the county's estimated population was 140,000, according to census data. By 2018, it was about 160,000. While many new homes appeared, their owners haven't paid any school taxes because of the 2007 law, Act 388.
District 2 Chairwoman Tanya Robinson said, “We’re continuing to grow, and the schools are the marketable reason that people move to Summerville."
In Charleston County alone, the Auditor’s Office estimates that Act 388 removed more than $1.1 billion worth of current assessed value from the local tax base for schools. Applying the current local tax rates to that figure, the district is missing out on about $150 million in property tax revenue this fiscal year.
A corresponding 1 percent sales tax increase was meant to recoup this revenue, but it often has failed to compensate for the loss, leading to multiple crises in state education funding.
In addition to the lack of property tax revenue, District 2 is also missing out on millions of dollars in funding from the state.
The base student cost is the cost of providing an adequate education to the average student — one who does not require any special or additional curriculum or services, according to the S.C. Department of Education.
But the Legislature has not funded its per-pupil amount since 2009. The shortfall came out to $497 million in the last school year alone.
Duke said the base student cost in District 2 has not been fully funded by South Carolina since 1998. For example, the state should provide $3,095 per student for fiscal year 2020 but will provide $2,487 per student instead.
"We're short more than a million on the mandates," Duke said.
Since FY 2007, District 2 has lost over $200 million in state funds because of underfunding with base student costs.
Approximately 25,000 students attend schools in District 2, including its 15 elementary, six middle, and three high schools, as well as an alternative program and a community education program.
These schools also struggle to retain their teachers, Robinson said. School Board members know teachers have left for better paying jobs in neighboring counties.
"We’re losing our teachers to Berkeley and Charleston County," Robinson said. "But look at our scores. That's hard to accomplish when you've got student growth year over year."