Dorchester District 2 using next week as an in-school trial run for small children

Dorchester District 2 is using next week's student preparation days as a trial run for the school year and a way to help alleviate student confusion when they return.

The district expects nearly 10,000 elementary and middle school students during its state-mandated days of face-to-face tutorial time to prepare students for the school year.

When school starts Sept. 8, all classes will be online for a minimum of two weeks. The district will make an announcement Sept. 9 on whether students will return and follow a hybrid model beginning Sept. 21.

That model will split schools where half of the students will do remote learning from home on some days while others are physically in school.

But prior to that, middle and elementary school students can use next week as a chance to preview the hybrid model. They will attend two half-day sessions.

Officials are using the week as an opportunity to give out class schedules, computers and to go over new COVID-19 classroom procedures.

“How do we walk in the hallway and how do we interact with one another," said Julie Kornahrens, an assistant superintendent with the district.

Some of the procedures include students being required to wear masks on buses and during school hours. The district emphasized that there will be safe breaks throughout the day for children to take off their masks.

Next week, half of the nearly 10,000 students will go to a Monday and Tuesday half-day tutorial session. The second half will go to the Wednesday and Thursday session. District school buses will run regularly as well.

Next week's tutorial days will only be offered for grades K-8. High school students in the district are able to come by their schools to pick up their computers and watch an instructional tutorial.

Superintendent Joseph Pye said the week is an opportunity to help alleviate any fears and stress smaller children have about returning to school. Teachers can also find out if any students have fallen behind with their education.

Most haven't been in a school building in five months. The technology tutorials are also critical.

"We just want them to see the building," he said. “We just think psychologically it will be a big up-lifter."

The district doesn't expect all of its students to attend. Children who can't attend can go by their respective schools and pick up their equipment. The district is also planning to contact families who don't visit the school directly to ensure they have everything.

Parents can go to ddtwo.org/backtoschool for additional updates and information.

The district made the decision to begin the school year on Sept. 8 with two weeks of virtual classes after the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported moderately high coronavirus activity in Dorchester County.

At a previous school board meeting, DD2 presented three models for school-based instruction that are based on coronavirus activity:

Low activity — Students will attend school five days a week and receive face-to-face instruction.

Medium activity — Students will do a hybrid model of two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of online learning.

High activity — Emergency online learning will be implemented along with the closing of school buildings.

The district is committing to a minimum of two weeks of virtual learning to make sure any change in the model doesn't add confusion.

“So that parents as well as school-based staff have the time to plan and prep for seamless transition into whatever new model it may be," Kornahrens said during Monday's school board meeting.

After the district reviews DHEC's data on coronavirus activity, it will announce the next steps for schools. The hope is that on Sept. 21 they will move into the hybrid model.

If not, the district will have to continuously apply for a waiver from the state each week to continue virtual learning.