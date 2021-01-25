Dorchester District 2 to start the transition to full face-to-face instruction next week

SUMMERVILLE — By the end of February all Dorchester District 2 students will be back in school in-person five days a week.

At a Monday night school board meeting, district officials laid out plans for the full-time face-to-face return of students. The decision came after months of debates among parents, teachers and staff members over whether a return could be done safely.

“We have to move on," DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye said during the meeting. “Are we ready to move on? No, but it’s time.”

The transition will kick off next week with schools starting a hybrid schedule on Feb. 2. In that model, students will spend half of the week doing school virtually and the other half in-person.

The purpose of the hybrid model is to give officials time to examine school bus capacity and give school staff the chance to prepare.

On Feb. 15, DD2 elementary schools will return to a full-time face-to-face schedule. By Feb. 22, middle and high schools will also return to a five-day-a-week schedule.

The delay in middle and high schools is because of more students and difficulties with social distancing. Those parents who decided to have their children stay in the district's virtual academy will remain on their current e-learning schedule.

At Monday's meeting, Barbara Crosby was the only board member to vote against approving the plan. She said she was hoping to have the students return a week earlier.

“What kind of education are they going to get in four months?" she said during the meeting. "I fought for this for a long time."

The new plan deviates from the district's schedule models that were mapped out over the summer. Originally students were slated to only return full-time when the S.C. Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that COVID-19 activity was low in Dorchester County.

DHEC currently lists COVID-19 activity as high in Dorchester. Pye told board members that the original plan was crafted when they didn't have all of the data that they have now.

The district has more information around the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff at each school. With that, Pye said they can closely monitor any individual trends at schools.

So if a class has high COVID-19 activity, that class will quarantine, not the entire school or district.

"There's not going to be a low," Pye said. "We are about the children even though we have to look at the staff."

The face-to-face decision also came after board members and district staff met with representatives of the Medical University of South Carolina's Back2Business program last week.

The MUSC group works with organizations in operating safely during the pandemic. District officials are planning to work with MUSC on organizing guidelines for students' full return.

At the Monday meeting, board members also assured parents they had been working toward this goal since the summer. Officials said they were waiting on the recommendation to come from Pye and his team first.

“We as a school board, we do not and will not attempt to micromanage Mr. Pye," said Gail Hughes, the board's chair during the meeting.

After his own battle with COVID-19 and talks with parents and pediatricians, Pye said his team decided to push harder on a full return. The fear was that students would fall behind if they remained out of face-to-face learning for a full year.

The board is now planning to petition to the state to get teachers access to the COVID-19 vaccine sooner to increase safety.