Dorchester District 2 to keep mask mandate for remainder of year with waiver options

SUMMERVILLE — Face coverings will still be a requirement for the remaining few days in the Dorchester District 2 school year. But parents still have the option to exclude their children from the policy.

The Dorchester district, along with all other school districts in South Carolina, was ordered by Gov. Henry McMaster to give parents the choice of having their children opt out of any masking requirements.

Meanwhile, some parents still seemed concerned that DD2 would ignore the executive order during a May 24 school board meeting.

The district's current policy will still be in place. However, school officials reiterated they would still be accepting the face covering waiver specifically drafted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Superintendent Joseph Pye said the district received the waiver news the same time the parents saw it. Ignoring the order isn't an option, he said.

"This is a mandate from our governor," he said.

The waiver does not apply to the mask requirements on school buses. Mask-wearing in that instance is a federal requirement.

As of May 24, about 4,000 students had supplied official mask mandate waivers. This is out of roughly 24,000 students. So around 83 percent of the student population is still under the current mask policy, according to Pye.

Pye and other officials expect the number of waivers to continue to increase as the district edges closer to the last day of school on June 16.

Over the past couple of weeks, groups of parents have continued to make trips to the DD2 board meetings protesting the mask requirements. Some cited issues around nosebleeds and fears for children's mental health.

During a May 10 board meeting, officials had to continue to go into recess to manage some of the tension between parents and officials. Tanya Robinson, a DD2 board member, said she has been disappointed by some of the parents' actions.

"That's not how our community has ever been," she said. “This has been a dividing point that has never happened before.”

Keith Johnson, a teacher at Rollings Middle School of the Arts and DD2 parent, said he wants to see the district push more on a policy around zero tolerance for harassment.

"What we can do is set a good example," he said. “I’ve watched the wildest board meetings I’ve ever seen this year.”

Most of the parents who spoke up during the recent board meeting disagreed with harassment accusations. According to Phillip Hall, the parents were just passionate about protecting their children.

While DHEC has drafted waivers for parents to use, the department still recommends staff and students to wear masks.

“Now is not the time to let up the pressure," said Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist with DHEC. “Now is not the time to back down on wearing masks.”

Over the next couple of weeks, DD2 is slated to read over its current mask policy to revise it for any potential future use.