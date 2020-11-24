Dorchester District 2 to continue with hybrid model until winter break

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 parents will have to wait until at least January before any students return to classes full time.

Schools will remain on the hybrid model until winter break. Students on that schedule spend half of the week doing in-person learning and the other half receiving online instruction.

The decision to stay in the model was made by Superintendent Joseph Pye and his team of administrators. Rumors circulated online last week that the district was preparing to return students to an online-only model after Thanksgiving, but Pye said that isn't the case.

During Monday night's school board meeting, he and officials also reassured parents that the plan is to either remain in the hybrid model or move to full time in school.

Officials say they don't foresee returning students back to the all-virtual model. Pye said the reason is to not put too much more stress on parents with child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has shaken people to their boots," he said.

Some parents and school board members had hoped that after Thanksgiving break, elementary school students could return to classes full time five days a week.

A petition was posted on change.org by Parents of DD2 Kids in September demanding the return to full-time classes. More than 1,500 people have signed the petition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The district's 4K to fifth grade students are in an modified version of the hybrid model where students attend school five days a week for only half of the day.

The district also offers a virtual academy for parents who want to keep their children strictly online regardless of DD2's decision around schedule model.

On Monday, Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens said middle and high school students wouldn't return to a full face-to-face schedule until after the 4K-fifth grade students. This is because the middle and high schools have more students and it is impossible to practice social distancing with all the students, officials say.

“This by no means should signal that we are not continuing to work feverishly toward transitioning to a face-to-face instruction for all,” Kornahrens said at the board meeting.

Pye is planning to connect with his 62 administrators across the district before the next board meeting on Dec. 14. On that date, he and his staff will present some preliminary plans for a full face-to-face reopening for all schools.

But that doesn't mean that he and his staff will recommend doing a full return in January. The purpose is to simply have the plans in place in case a decision is made, he said.

Factors like the number of COVID-19 cases and social distancing capability will determine the decision, Pye said.

The December meeting will also give workers time to install plexiglass shields in elementary classrooms. District officials are expecting that to be completed the week of Nov. 30.

But not all board members agree on waiting until the next meeting to decide on the potential January full return.

“I have been an advocate this whole time for getting our kids back in school," said longtime school board member Barbara Crosby. “You have got to get these kids back in school.”

Crosby attempted to get the board to commit to approving the full returning of 4K-fifth grade students in January but was unsuccessful.

She said her fear was that staying in the hybrid model any longer would damage the students' education.

“I don’t care how good of a teacher you are, you can’t be getting everything to those children that they need," she said.

The board decided to table a vote to do a full time return until the next meeting. Fellow board member Gail Hughes said that would likely be best since that will also give the district the opportunity to see if COVID-19 cases spike during Thanksgiving.

Out of 79 school districts in the state, Kornahrens said 20 are doing full face-to-face learning. Twenty-three are in a similar model to DD2's.

“We know that there have been hardships on many sides of the equations," she said.

Monday also marked the first board meeting for DD2 newcomer Ashley Wimberly. She was elected to the position earlier this month.

Wimberly also argued that the December meeting will be an opportunity for the district to show parents how safe the schools actually are during the pandemic.

DD2 officials are encouraging families to check their emails and pay attention to any deadlines around winter break.