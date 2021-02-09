Dorchester District 2 pushes for educators to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 School Board said it wants Gov. Henry McMaster to ensure teachers remain at the top of the list of frontline workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

DD2 officials are sending a signed resolution to McMaster and local legislators calling for the governor to support making sure that no other groups move ahead of the teachers' current position. This is after an additional 309,000 people age 65 to 69 became eligible for vaccination on Feb. 8.

Prior to then, the age for seniors started at 70.

In South Carolina, teachers sit in Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan. Their vaccinations follow health care workers, nursing home staff and residents and people age 65 and older who are up first in Phase 1A.

In the past week, debates have increased over giving teachers vaccine priority. On Feb. 9, the Senate continued a discussion on a proposed measure requiring all K-12 employees to be fully vaccinated within 30 days if they want the shot.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, taking that step would require putting on hold the task of completing elderly vaccinations and focusing on K-12 employees.

Justin Farnsworth, a DD2 board member, said in a Feb. 8 board meeting some of the pushback school officials have received has been around the belief they are trying to get teachers to jump the vaccination line.

He said he doesn't see that as the case at all.

"We're trying to prioritize our folks that are in these classrooms," he said. "They're going to be in classrooms eight hours a day."

Tanya Robinson, vice chair of the board, clarified the board's resolution isn't to see teachers move up the list. It's to make sure that other groups don't jump in front of teachers.

Nearly 4,000 people are employed with the district.

"It's like the target keeps moving," Robinson said.

DD2 officials said in the meeting a key piece of the safe full return to classrooms is vaccinations. A part of the approved resolution said, "With school districts faced with teacher shortages at the state and national level, it is critical that teachers feel safe to be present in our classrooms for face-to-face instruction."

Ciara Male, the District 23 PTA president and a DD2 parent, said she agrees with the board's statements. She said the vaccine makes some teachers feel safe with making a full-time return to classes.

That return is especially important for students who have been struggling with virtual school work, according to Male.

“I feel like a lot more children will be able to catch up with the children that have been doing great," she said.

DD2 isn't the only district to raise concerns to state officials. On the morning of Feb. 4, a teacher-produced video featuring members of the Lexington-Richland 5 board of trustees called on state public health officials to prioritize educators during the second phase of COVID vaccinations.

Officials said the three-minute video was created independently of the district, though all board members and Superintendent Christina Melton agreed to appear in it.

“Giving teachers and staff vaccine priority will help keep our schools open as much as possible in South Carolina, and that helps our kids, our families, our businesses and our families,” trustee Matt Hogan said.

Fourteen teachers who appear in the video said they wanted to get inoculated as quickly as possible. Among them was Michael Sugar, an Irmo High School history teacher who put the video together.

“Teachers work in close proximity to many people every day and need the vaccine to stay safe while on the job,” he told The Post and Courier.

In a joint letter, the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Education Association also announced their support of all of the letters sent to McMaster calling for teachers to have priority access to vaccinations.

When asked about his response to the DD2 letter, McMaster's staff pointed to his recent editorial published in The Post and Courier. In it, he said, "Because our priority must be to save lives, we must first protect those at greatest risk of dying and those who keep them — and the rest of us — alive."

In Dorchester District 2, officials recently announced plans to have students back in school in person five days a week. The district is operating on a hybrid schedule in which students spend half of the week doing school virtually and the other half in person.

DD2 elementary schools will return to a full-time, face-to-face schedule on Feb. 15. Middle and high schools will make that return on Feb. 22.

When teachers are given the opportunity to get vaccinated, DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye said he would ideally like to make it possible for staff to be vaccinated at school buildings.

At the Feb. 8 meeting, Farnsworth said he equates their educators to first responders. So the vaccine is important, he said.

“If it makes them feel more comfortable then think we need to advocate and push for that," he said.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.