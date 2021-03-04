Dorchester District 2 planning to vaccinate around 2,500 employees in 2 days

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 plans to give most of its more than 2,500 employees their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination during a two-day delivery blitz.

On March 8 and 10, DD2 in partnership with the Fetter Health Care Network is organizing vaccine clinics for all its employees, from custodians to teachers and administrators.

That's ahead of the neighboring Charleston and Berkeley County school districts, which are still finalizing their vaccine rollout plans and schedules.

The plan for DD2 is to schedule an at-home virtual learning day for middle and high school students on March 8, and one for the elementary school students on March 10.

Employees will then travel to Summerville High School during their school's break-filled virtual learning day to attend a scheduled vaccine appointment.

The district is expecting between 2,300 and 2,500 employees to receive the vaccine.

If the pool and pace covers 2,300 people, that's nearly 50 vaccinations an hour.

District officials said the reason they are able to organize vaccinations at such a large scale so quickly is because they started making plans for the rollout with their medical partner, Fetter, prior to the winter break.

On March 2, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that people in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8. That group includes day care workers and school staff.

DD2 Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens said the district had already mapped out all of its vaccine plan specifics with Fetter by the time the announcement was made.

"We were literally waiting on the green light," she said.

Amanda Santamaria, the district's nurse coordinator, said they reached out to Fetter Health Care Network months ago when the district started having conversations around vaccine distributions.

“We’ve been very fortunate," she said.

Meanwhile, the Charleston and Berkeley county school districts are still putting their systems together.

At a recent virtual press conference, Jeff Borowy, Charleston County School District's chief operation officer, told reporters that it does not yet have a distinct finalized way they are going to deliver the vaccine.

That's because "there’s no stockpile of vaccines that I can tell that are sitting waiting to be delivered to Charleston County School District," he said.

This means the vaccine volume is still unknown, he said.

If the district is able to get a large amount of the vaccine, it has four high schools set up to offer doses. The nurses will distribute it throughout virtual learning days.

If the vaccine volume is small, a North Charleston football stadium and an annex at the old Garrett Academy of Technology will function as vaccine locations. A lottery system would be set up where schools would be chosen at random to go through vaccinations on a specific day.

“What’s more realistic is that we’ll get smaller quantities," he said.

The Berkeley County School District is currently finalizing its vaccine plans through its ongoing relationship with Walgreens. Katie Turner, a spokeswoman with the district, said they expect to have more details on the plan in the near future.

The information, when available, will got to teachers first, Turner said.

DD2 officials said the biggest challenge in getting their rollout planned was finding a centralized location. The district settled on Summerville High School because in addition to masks being required, officials still practice social distancing.

“We wanted to make sure we had ample space for that," Kornahrens said.

Another challenge was keeping track of all of the teachers who have already received their first dose of the vaccine from qualifying for it through an earlier phase.

DD2 was able to fill those slots with teachers who had changed their mind on getting the vaccine.

Participation in the vaccination is not mandatory. Santamaria said the district has given out information to staff that goes over frequently asked questions around the vaccine to encourage its safety.

"We've encouraged all of our staff members to read that info," she said.

DD2 doesn't expect to have to add any additional days for the first vaccine dose. Officials said they are also looking forward to giving teachers additional protection following a return to full-time in-person classes in February.

Safety precautions like social distancing, mask-wearing and disinfection will still be mandatory at all schools following vaccinations.

“We are just beyond excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our employees," Kornahrens said.

Employees are slated to get their second dose of the vaccine around the first of April.