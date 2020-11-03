Dorchester District 2 parent potentially secures board seat, with more votes to be counted

The Dorchester District 2 School Board election results were up in the air late Tuesday with more than 13,000 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted.
The delay was due to an error in the way the ballots were printed that makes them unable to be scanned, officials discovered on Tuesday.
The county had mailed out 15,000 absentee ballots. By 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 13,500 voters had mailed in their ballots.
Those votes will still be counted. Residents should expect to get results confirmed by Friday at 10 a.m. at the latest, when the results must be certified.
DD2 currently has three open seats for its school board. Tuesday night, unofficial results showed that DD2 parent Ashley Wimberly has an opportunity to potentially secure a seat while leading with 16 percent of the votes.
Wimberly would be a newcomer to the board. She is followed by incumbent Evan Guthrie, an attorney, with 15 percent.
Incumbents Barbara Crosby, a retired teacher, and Lisa Tupper, vice president of G Tupper III Construction, are behind Guthrie with around 14 percent of the votes. Crosby sits a little above Tupper with 14.05 percent of votes to Tupper's 13.65 percent.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district has been dealing with problems with overcrowded schools. It is one of the main reasons why DD2 officials have yet to approve a full return to in-person school courses.
DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye has emphasized at several board meetings that students wouldn't be capable of social distancing if they all returned to classes physically.
Board members have also raised concerns about the district being underfunded.