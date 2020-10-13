Dorchester District 2 officials say schools too overcrowded for full, in-person reopening

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 parents and staff are left with two options for seeing all students back in school five days a week full time.

They either have to wait until COVID-19 county cases are consistently low or return students with the understanding that there social distancing can't be guaranteed.

"There's no right answer," said DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye. "It really is a hard pill."

Starting on Oct. 19, 4K-fifth grade DD2 students will attend school five days a week for only half of the day.

The new 4K-fifth grade model came after Pye and his staff received pressure from the school board to try to come up with a strategy to get students back in school five days a week by mid-October.

Students will continue to be separated into two groups. The first group will attend school in person from 7:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. The second group will go from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

DD2 middle and high school students will not be included in the new five-day-a-week plan. The main reason is the number of students.

"We want them back in a safe health environment," said Julie Kornahrens, an assistant superintendent, during Monday night's school board meeting.

Hurdles to a full reopening

Officials are looking at the new plan as an edit to its current hybrid program. That model involves students going to classes face to face for half of the week and doing online learning for the other half.

During the Monday meeting, Kornarhrens addressed some common complaints from parents around hearing about other school districts that have returned full time. Kornarhrens said DD2 was informed by the S.C. Department of Education that 16 districts are doing full-time face-to-face based on classroom capacity.

Forty-two districts are doing a hybrid model similar to DD2. She also said David Mathis, the deputy state superintendent, disclosed that some of the 16 full-time districts admitted to returning students knowing they could not guarantee or maintain social distancing.

Pye told board members that he has no problem making the order to start classes full time, five days a week. But the order would have to come directly from the board and would be against his recommendation.

Some Summerville High School classes have as many as 30 students, he said. With students having to change classes in the hallway, social distancing would be impossible.

And most of the board agreed.

"Dorchester County schools are very overcrowded," said Board Chairwoman Tanya Robinson. "Nobody wants to err on the side of recklessness."

One of the first hurdles for getting students back face to face full time is the school bus capacity. The state requires buses to run at 67 percent capacity with assigned seats.

District officials say it would be over that capacity if they went full time. Lori Estep, executive director of elementary education, also pointed out the district's limited pool of substitute teachers.

She said a lot of substitutes don't feel comfortable coming in after hearing that a teacher is out sick. That means classes without a substitute would have to be split and moved to other classrooms.

From Aug. 20 to Oct. 12, the district recorded 10 positive COVID-19 cases among students. Twenty staff cases were reported.

DD2 also reported 70 students and 17 staff members who've had to quarantine because of exposure.

“We have to weigh what we can live with," Estep said on Monday.

The likelihood

Beth Trahan and her family moved to the Summerville area this year. Her 5-year-old daughter is one of DD2's virtual academy students. The district gave parents the option to place children solely in online courses regardless of schedule changes.

Trahan's daughter is zoned for Spann Elementary School. She said she ended up being lucky since she is able to stay at home and work with her daughter.

She has friends, she said, in households with two working parents. Some are struggling make to sure that their children get picked up on time and are taken care of, she said.

During the Monday meeting, a parent also complained to the board about the half-day schedule changes.

Trahan will have the option to move her daughter out of the virtual academy in January if she wants. She said she's apprehensive because of the possibility of making it harder for a parent who really needs the potential access to full-time, in-person classes.

Her daughter potentially being exposed would also mean her husband having to quarantine from work for two weeks.

"I couldn't even imagine," she said. "I'm grateful I don't have to worry about that."

School board member Barbara Crosby said that she understood that middle and high school wasn't an option for full-time, in-person at the moment. She argued that with thousands of students in the district's virtual academy, that should reduce the number of students physically in the elementary schools.

Until the COVID-19 incidence rate in Dorchester County is low, most of the school board and Pye's staff say they don't believe they are in a place where they can safely have all students in school full time.