Dorchester District 2 fills two of its three open board seats, recount to come for third

SUMMERVILLE — The Dorchester District 2 School Board race for three seats will see a recount for the final seat between two incumbents.

Evan Guthrie, an attorney, and Lisa H. Tupper, vice president of G Tupper III Construction, will have their votes recounted on Saturday after the final result was less than 1 percent, the threshold for a mandated recount.

Guthrie picked up 13.98 percent of the votes to Tupper's 13.81 percent. Neither candidate could be reached for comment.

Barbara Crosby, a retired educator and now a returning incumbent, won the second open seat on the board.

Crosby finished in second with a little over 14 percent of the votes.

"I am glad that I am back on there," Crosby said. "I have never been one to assume I was going to win."

DD2 will also officially welcome one newcomer to the board. Ashley Wimberly, a DD2 parent. She had 16 percent of the votes.

“Honestly I’m very excited and really honored and humbled," she said.

Wimberly said the thing she thinks helped her campaign the most is that she is a district parent. She currently has four children in the school system.

The entire election process made her nervous, she said, adding that the printing error among Dorchester County mail in ballots that had to be re-tabulated, didn't help.

“It definitely made for an exciting couple of days while we waited to find out," she said.

DD2 is currently facing issues around overcrowded schools and funding.

"Every decision that I make is going to be in the best interest of our children," Wimberly said.

Crosby has been one of the few current board members actively pushing for DD2 children to return to classes full time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye has emphasized at previous school board meetings that the schools were too overcrowded to practice social distancing.

Crosby said the building of new schools is a priority. With new housing developments being built in the area, she is hoping to put some of the new school cost burden on the new homes through additional fees.

"We're going to have to have more schools," she said.