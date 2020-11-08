Dorchester District 2 board race comes to an end after recount for the third open seat

SUMMERVILLE — Incumbent Evan Guthrie will take the third and final open seat on the Dorchester District 2 School Board.

After finishing a recount of votes for Guthrie, an attorney, and Lisa H Tupper, vice president of G Tupper III Construction, the Dorchester County Board of Elections certified the DD2 school board race results on Sunday.

Guthrie walked away with 13.98 percent of the votes to Tupper's 13.80 percent. He will join fellow incumbent Barbara Crosby and newcomer Ashley Wimberly, who both captured the other two open board seats.

Crosby, a retired educator, collected 14 percent of the votes and Wimberly, a DD2 parent, captured 16 percent.

Guthrie said he wants to thank voters and election workers for their work to make sure all of the votes were counted.

"I look forward to being able to continue to serve on the school board," he said.