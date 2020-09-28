Dorchester District 2 board pushes for school five days a week by mid-October

The earliest Dorchester District 2 students could see in-person classes five days a week is mid-October, and that possibility is still to be determined.

At Monday night's school board meeting, members unanimously voted to give Superintendent Joseph Pye a week to meet with his team to come up with a plan that ideally puts children safely back in school full time by Oct. 19.

Board members addressed concerns around the district's current hybrid model, where students spend part of the week learning from home and the other part in school.

Members highlighted parents' complaints around maintaining their children's focus and balancing work with caring for their children during class time. A petition was also shared on change.org by Parents of DD2 Kids last week that lobbies for school officials to bring back students five days a week.

That petition had nearly 1,300 signatures late Monday.

"They've had to quit jobs," said Tanya Robinson, the board's chair. "It's very disturbing."

Pye is planning to meet with the district's principals and his staff later this week to get a feel of the feasibility of taking schools full time.

He said he understands the parents' complaints. He also has concerns around how the children are learning. Before the pandemic, there was already a learning gap with some students.

Pye is particularly worried about those struggling children and special-needs students, who benefit the most from face-to-face learning.

"That adds to the gap," he said.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman sent a letter Sept. 16 to all district leaders urging them to provide face-to-face instruction five days a week for “students who need it the most.”

Some of those include special-needs students, English learners, homeless students, children in foster care, students with poor internet connections and all kindergarten through fifth grade students.

Part of the hesitation of Pye's team concerns the health and safety of teachers, students and their families.

DD2 has been basing its decisions on students attending school in person on coronavirus activity. On Sept. 8, the district began the first two weeks of the school year with online learning only.

This was because of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reporting high coronavirus activity in Dorchester County. DD2 made the transition to its hybrid learning Sept. 21 when the coronavirus activity level dropped to medium.

This model will be in place at least until Oct. 16.

“Nobody wants to be face to face more than me," Pye said.

Pye is also worried about the class sizes. If all of the district's schools move to a five-day-a-week model, social distancing would be complicated. For the high schools and some of the middle schools, it would be impossible, he said.

District officials say if the district loses several high school teachers in a switch to full-time, in-person instruction, it could pose a big problem. There also isn't a large pool of high school teachers in the area who can be hired.

Justin Farnsworth, a board member, argued that the current plan and model isn't working.

“It’s nobody’s fault that it's not working," he said. "It's a really bad situation."

Barbara Cosby, a board member, implored Pye to consider the five-day model as early as Oct. 12.

"A teacher has to be in the classroom," she said.

Pye argued that if officials move into full-time, in-person teaching too fast, there is a risk that teachers will give up on the district. If it moves too slowly, the parents will give up on it.

“And we can’t afford either one of them," he said.