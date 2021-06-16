Dorchester District 2 announces start date for fall 2021/2022 school year

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 students will make their return to classes for the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 16.

One of the notable additions to the district's newly released calendar are eLearning days.

Following approval by the school board, the district's upcoming school year calendar will include three eLearning days. Two will take place on Oct. 13 and Nov. 2.

The third eLearning day will be an optional one on March 18. That day will function similar to a weather day. Because of this, the district doesn't have to use the March 18 date, DD2 spokeswoman Pat Raynor said.

“It’s just like make-up days, we have to indicate them on the calendar," she said. "It doesn't mean we have to take them."

Officials said DD2, like many other districts in the state, were required by the state Department of Education to include eLearning days on their calendars.

The October and November eLearning days were chosen because of additional activities happening on those dates. On Oct. 13, many of the schools are overseeing required standardized testing like the ACT.

And Nov. 2 is Election Day.

"Many of our schools are used as polling places," Raynor said.

The board unanimously approved the new calendar during a March 14 board meeting. The last day of the upcoming school year is slated for May 27, 2022.

DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye said officials are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. While vaccines have been helpful, Pye said 60 percent of the district's staff had been vaccinated.

"That means 40 percent are not," he said.

The district also has no way of knowing which eligible students have been vaccinated since Pye said the district is not allowed to ask.

“So we don’t put all of our eggs in that basket," he said.

Pye and his team said they are looking at the summer break as a transitional period for the pandemic with cases hopefully declining.