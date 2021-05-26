Dorchester District 2 announces 2021 teacher of the year

SUMMERVILLE — Eighth-grade Alston Middle School English teacher Samantha Hoffman was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year for Dorchester District 2.

Hoffman, along with more than 20 other teachers, were honored for their work and contributions during the 2020-21 school year at the annual Teacher of the Year Celebration on May 25.

Officials said this award period was especially important since many of the teachers were recognized for their work during a global pandemic.

For most, the school year marked their first experience teaching children virtually.

"We have the best teachers at Dorchester 2," said Superintendent Joseph Pye. "I often say teachers are the backbone of our district."

Hoffman joined DD2 as a teacher more than six years ago as an educator at Summerville High School. She became a part of the Alston Middle School team in 2019.

She along with four other educators were highlighted as the 2021 Honor Teachers. They are a small group of teachers chosen by a special committee of educators and community members. The Honor Teachers were Ann Bennett, Allison Bond, Madison Jones and Julie Weber.

Hoffman was chosen from the group and was specifically celebrated for her mentorship work with new teachers.

She was recognized for her literature curriculum that is built around helping her craft connections with her students. She has also worked in different technology initiatives at Alston Middle.

During the ceremony she said she has been humbled by the experience.

"I love my students," she said.

DD2 spokeswomen Pat Raynor said the ceremony marked the districts first function since last year. In the past year, staff and students faced new challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

DD2, like many other school districts, spent most of the year guiding students through virtual learning. This forced many to miss out on traditional activities like school dances and seeing teachers in person.

Lindsey Jutzeler, an Ashley Ridge High School science teacher and the 2020 Teacher of the Year, said the pandemic school year was transformative. Many teachers had to adjust the way they teach to help students, she said.

"A good teacher is like a candle," she said. "It consumes itself to light the way for others."