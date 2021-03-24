Dorchester County's Trident Technical College campus to open as early as late April

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County is expected to debut its first ever technical school campus by the end of spring.

Trident Technical College's Dorchester campus will be a 28,000-square-foot space on Dorchester Road at a former Big Lots location.

When opened, the campus is expected to ease the commute of thousands of Trident students in the county.

It will also be one of the first projects completed as part of a larger revitalization effort for the Oakbrook area in the southeast part of Summerville. It's a community with a growing population and space for new businesses and resources.

At a March 24 Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce meeting, town and county officials updated residents on the Oakbrook redevelopment project.

During the meeting, Prentice highlighted the upcoming Trident Technical College Dorchester Campus. Dorchester is the largest county in South Carolina without a technical college campus. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the campus is expected sometime around late-April or early May.

As additional residents have poured into the Oakbrook area, it was targeted by the town and county as a space in need of revitalization to keep the infrastructure up.

According to the county, there are more than 33,000 people living within a 3-mile radius of Oakbrook. Marking the area as a Tax Increment Finance or TIF district was approved in 2019 as way to fund revitalization efforts.

“It's important to say that the TIF district is not a tax increase," Prentice said.

With a TIF district, as property values go up, the difference in that increase is used to pay off bonds that are used for revitalization projects. The goal is to inspire businesses and property owners to invest in the area as public investment projects continue.

The early TIF funded redevelopment projects include a $5 million streetscape plan, a $5 million athletics complex with five fields, and $3 million in improvements to the Ladson Road Fire and EMS station.

The town's Ashley River park project, now called the Oakbrook Preserve on the Ashley River, is also partially TIF funded.

That plan involves revitalizing more than 40 acres of land to create larger park space along the river in the Oakbrook area where the Herbert H. Jessen Boat Landing currently sits.

Dorchester County is contributing $2 million in TIF funding to the project. Town is providing $1 million according to Rebecca Vance, Summerville's town administrator.

Some of the improvements include restrooms, nature trails, a boardwalk, picnic areas and an amphitheater.

Some of the initial road work residents will notice in the coming months are new LED lights around Dorchester Road and some surrounding spaces. Long-term with TIF funds, the town and county along with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are looking to create medians and improve crosswalks, sidewalks and left turning lanes for safety.

Rebecca Vance, Summerville's town administrator, said there isn't enough space along Dorchester Road to add additional lanes. During the chamber of commerce meeting, she said they are looking at ways to improve traffic flow and movement along the busy road.

Prentice said the reason the revitalization projects are a joint effort between the town and county is because the area is a mix of town property and unincorporated Dorchester County spaces, referred to as doughnut holes.

According to Vance, the unique part about a TIF is that funds have to be used within five years.

“You will see a lot of development over the next 12 months," he said.

More plans and improvements for the area will be mapped out in the coming years. When the TIF was approved in 2019, $35 million worth of projects were estimated to be completed through it.