A 45-year-old Dorchester County woman was found dead in her swimming pool Saturday night.

Lori Ann Weber was found in her pool about 6:50 p.m. by her father. Dorchester County deputies responded to the Old Dominion Drive house a few minutes after receiving the call about a possible drowning.

At 7:08 p.m., she was pronounced dead.

Her cause of death has not been confirmed. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

No further details were available on Sunday.