SUMMERVILLE — Three years after the issue first came to the ballot, voters in Dorchester County again overwhelmingly supported referendums to build new parks and libraries throughout the county.
The projects will cost $68 million — $38 million for parks and $30 million for libraries — and will be funded through moderate property tax increases beginning in 2020.
Primary residence owners who pay a 4 percent tax rate will see an increase of $38.40 per $200,000 in property value, according to the county. Property owners who pay a 6 percent tax rate will see an increase of $56.40 per $200,000 in property value.
With nearly all ballots counted, unofficial county election returns showed the pro parks vote was leading 11,576 votes to 5,798 votes.
In the library portion of the ballot, with nearly all the returns counted, the pro library vote was leading 11,289 votes to 6,122 votes.
Efforts to build new parks and libraries first came as a single ballot question in 2016 that lumped together funding and was approved by 61 percent of voters. The S.C. Supreme Court later declared the question illegal since voters didn't have the option to approve one project but not the other.
The $38 million worth of parks projects include: Courthouse Park in St. George, the Ashley River Park and the connector that joins it with Rosebrock Park, and the Pine Trace Natural Area.
Library additions totaling $30 million include locations in North Charleston, Summerville and Ridgeville. Locations for the libraries have not been determined, nor has land been purchased for their construction, according to county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton.
It's not yet known if there will be admissions costs to the new parks once they're constructed. Currently, there is no charge to use Rosebrock Park or the Bridgeman Canoe/Kayak River Access site.
"The need for admission fees at parks will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as parks come online," Norton said.