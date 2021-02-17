Dorchester County to build multi-million-dollar Oakbook athletic complex

SUMMERVILLE — The Oakbrook area of town is being targeted for redevelopment, and county officials are hoping to start with a brand new athletic center.

Dorchester County is planning to allocate $5 million for the construction of the Oakbrook Athletic Complex in Summerville. When completed, the project will consist of two college-size basketball courts, five soccer fields, a renovated parking area and additional amenities.

The complex is part of a larger $15 million investment for Oakbrook.

“For us, it's an area that still has room for development," County Councilman David Chinnis said. “And the ability ultimately to pay for it.”

The project is funded through a tax increment financing district. As the values of properties rise, the difference in the increase is taken and used to pay off bonds that were used for development projects like the athletic complex.

For residents it means they shouldn't see a tax increase specifically around the Oakbrook redevelopment projects, according to officials.

A $3 million fire and emergency medical service station on Ladson Road is planned in addition to the complex. Also, there's $2 million toward a new Oakbrook area park along the Ashley River, and $5 million for streetscaping work like sidewalks, street lighting and vegetation buffers.

Tiffany Norton, a county spokeswoman, said more modern commercial areas in Summerville and North Charleston have led to challenges for older commercial spaces like Oakbrook.

"The Oakbrook area is a priority investment area," she said.

The goal with the improvement is to make the Oakbrook area more attractive for retail and restaurant establishments and increase public access to expanding spaces along the Ashley River. Officials are expecting the growth to encourage private investment in Oakbrook.

Chinnis said other parts of the county, such as the Ridgeville area, were considered for a redevelopment effort. The problem was that those areas were heavily residential, he said.

The Oakbrook area met all of the requirements for the effort by having a commercial area and charted growth in nearby neighborhoods like Summers Corner and The Ponds.

"It all happened at the right time," he said.

The County's Oakbrook Athletic Complex is slated to start construction this summer. Officials said that may be delayed with the county still in conversation with the Charleston Soccer Club, which currently leases the land where the county is hoping to build the complex.

In order for construction on the complex to start, the organization would have to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. At a Feb. 16 County Council meeting, officials said the letter had not been signed.

The Charleston Soccer Club didn't respond to The Post and Courier's inquiries for a comment. Chinnis said the county has the money and land options for an alternate location if it comes to that.