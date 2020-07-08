Dorchester County sheriff's deputy fired after suspected DUI crash, arrest

A Dorchester County sheriff's deputy has been fired after authorities said he was involved in a crash and charged with driving under the influence in his patrol car on Tuesday night.

Christopher Hunter Venesky, 24, was arrested by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers and charged with one count each of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with an unattended vehicle, jail records show.

Court records indicate Venesky lives in unincorporated Berkeley County outside Summerville.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Spencer Woods Road near Blackjack Road, which is near Ladson Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway, said Cpl. Matt Southern, a Highway Patrol spokesman.

Venesky was driving west on Spencer Woods when he crashed into a 2006 Honda SUV that was parked facing east, Southern said.

Venesky fled and was later arrested by troopers and charged, Southern said. He refused to take an alcohol breath test.

The former deputy joined the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office on April 3, 2017, and was assigned to the patrol division, said Lt. Rick Carson, an agency spokesman. He was fired late Tuesday night.

Carson confirmed Venesky was driving his marked patrol car but was not on duty at the time of the crash. Southern described the car as a 2019 Dodge sedan registered to Dorchester County.

Carson said there is an ongoing internal, administrative investigation and that he was not able to release other information from the former deputy's file and work history.

"Sheriff L.C. Knight has zero tolerance for mixing alcohol with driving, be it personal or agency vehicles," Carson said. "The sheriff and command staff are saddened by this incident."

Records provided by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy show Venesky completed his law enforcement certification on Nov. 17, 2017, and that he had been certified as an operator for the Datamaster, a device used by law enforcement agencies to measure the breath alcohol concentration in drivers suspected of being intoxicated.

But that certification lapsed after he failed a required course on Datamaster operation in October and November, records show. He was recertified in DUI detection and performing field sobriety tests, records show.

News of the former deputy's arrest and firing comes five days after a Mount Pleasant police supervisor was terminated after an officer found him passed out in a service vehicle with a can of beer between his legs.

Officers were called about 11:20 a.m. Friday to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle on Faison Road near East Cooper Airport. They found Sgt. Matt Kinard in a marked police SUV, according to a statement by the department.

An investigation found Kinard was intoxicated while on duty and he was fired, police said. He was charged with public intoxication and released with a ticket.