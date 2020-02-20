Dorchester County Sheriff's Office to receive new car and body camera equipment

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is getting a new set of car and body camera equipment.

The new cameras are part of a lease-purchase agreement approved Tuesday by Dorchester County Council.

The Sheriff's Office will lease the new equipment for a total of five years. Afterward, all of it will be owned by the county.

“I really appreciate the council working with us on this," Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight said. "I know it was a big expenditure."

The county is slated to spend $1.24 million on a combination of 141 body- and in-car camera kits and 100 additional body cameras for the Dorchester County Detention Center.

"It is a five-year term with zero percent interest," said Daniel Prentice, the county's chief financial officer. "The equipment should serve us between eight to 10 years."

The push for the new equipment came as a result of dissatisfaction with their previous cameras. Knight said those previous cameras are now over 8 years old.

"The technology has changed," he said.

Body camera footage with the old equipment was uploaded through a docking station. The in-car footage was uploaded either from a memory card dropped off by a deputy or it was done so wirelessly.

Knight said the deputies will have seven sites in the county where they can park and have their footage uploaded via Wi-Fi.

"Instead of having to upload SD cards at one location," said county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton.

Additionally, the new cameras have better audio and visual quality Knight said. The county is also hoping to get updated software that will allow for automatic license plate reading sometime in the future.

Since the office began using body and in-car cameras, Knight said that they have been a great asset. He said they have been especially helpful in addressing some complaints about officers.

“If they go out and do the job wrong, it’s their worst enemy," he said.

Though the office releases in-car footage on request, Knight said they do not release body camera footage unless a case or the law specifically requires them to. Under South Carolina state law, officer body camera footage does not have to be made public under the Freedom of Information Act laws.

The new equipment is expected to arrive in July. And since the county will own the equipment after the five-year lease term, the county said there won't be a process of renegotiating payments.

"This is the permanent solution ... there is no renewal," Prentice said.

All vehicles and deputies are expected to receive the camera equipment. The only exception is that there will be no in-car cameras in detective cars.