Authorities are investigating after a woman's was found along Harrison Road in an unincorporated area of Dorchester County on Tuesday.
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 63-year-old Karen Yarborough of Summerville. Yarborough, who had been reported missing, died of an apparent homicide.
Deputies were called to the scene near Beidler Forest on Tuesday morning, said Sgt. Richard Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
Sara Coello contributed to this report.