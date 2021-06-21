Dorchester County sees access to water services as deciding factor for growth

RIDGEVILLE — Dorchester County has a vision for a future with more job opportunities at companies looking to settle down in the community.

One of the notable hurdles: water availability, be it for drinking or industry.

"Some water improvements have been made and others are one the way," said John Truluck, the director of economic development for the county.

To see the type of the growth the county wants, creating or expanding access to county water and sewer services has been a priority. Pulling in businesses like the upcoming Walmart Distribution Center in Ridgeville has meant investing millions in a pipeline to Harleyville.

And that's just one side of the issue. Many residents in rural part of the county still rely solely on private well pumps for their household water.

Time is also a hurdle. Improving access in the Knightsville area, for example, was 25 years in the making, said County Councilman Bill Hearn.

Additionally, some residents don't wish to switch to county water out of fear of costs. Others say it's worth it no matter what.

Molly Adams and her family have lived at her Campbell Thickett home in Ridgeville for more than 50 years. She said the recent road work along U.S. Highway 78 created an opportunity to be added to the county's water and sewage system. While she said some of her neighbors have declined the option, she's ready.

"Yeah, I want it," she said. "I need it."

In the meantime, experts are continuously advising those who do use local pumps to test their water for contaminants every year. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, rainfall runoff can easily contaminate private wells.

Experts and the county advise using tools such as rain barrels to help protect against additional contamination. The barrels also help well pumps last longer by reducing the amount of stress placed on them.

The deciding factor

Over the years, Dorchester County has seen significant growth. New housing developments, parks, businesses and factories have been planned and completed all over the county.

The biggest and most talked about of these projects is the Walmart Distribution Center in Ridgeville. It's expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the community.

One of the main reasons the project is possible is because of water access. In 2020, the county debuted the Dorchester Reach. It's a more than 10-mile pipeline that carries water from Harleyville to a 750,000-gallon storage tank at the Ridgeville Industrial Center.

The project came through the county's connection with the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency. The group is comprised of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

All of the counties have so-called "water deserts" where large portions of safe water isn't available.

Hearn said many Dorchester residents have assumed growth wouldn't happen in their areas because of the lack of water availability in the U.S. 78 corridor.

"That has changed in the last few years," he said.

The Dorchester Reach runs along a portion of U.S. 78 and has created some additional opportunities. Hearn said the additional access means huge residential projects, mixes of retail/commercial and industrial sites coming in the near future.

The next big project dealing with improving access to public water in Dorchester County is the Winding Woods Reach.

This involves the building of a nearly 8-mile pipeline from Harleyville to the Winding Woods Industrial Park in St. George.

When complete, the waterline will serve the industrial parks and bring additional water services to the areas around Woodland High School and the Dorchester County courthouse. The waterline is currently in the design phase.

"The Walmart Distribution Center in Ridgeville is just the beginning of what is going to happen over the next decade," Hearn said.

The county's goal is to continue to manage the growth in the area while also preserving its rural communities. The challenge with that involves ensuring access to water and sewer services.

Flagged as an area in need

On Campbell Thickett and the neighboring Coburn Town Road in Ridgeville there's a combination of trailers and small homes sitting on narrow roads. In the predominately Black community, all of the homes use a private well water pump system.

In a recent community needs assessment by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, the two roads were specifically flagged as being in need of adequate infrastructure improvements. The main suggestion was to establish a water and sewer service to the roads. Adams' Campbell Thickett home sits right near the road's intersection with U.S. 78.

That highway is slated for a nearly $30 million improvement project complete with lane additions and shoulder and pavement improvements.

From her porch, Adams can get a view of some of the construction making its journey down the highway. Last year, she and other residents were invited to a meeting centered on providing them links to public water and sewer alongside the U.S. 78 construction.

More coverage To read more stories in the series about growth and development, go to postandcourier.com/boomandbalance.

"I know some of the houses didn't approve it," she said.

The families like hers who did agree, she said, wouldn't have to pay to get into the system. If the other families who declined the offer want to join the public system in future years, they'll have to pay to get into it.

For Adams, some of her reasons for wanting to be in the system center around the water being healthier and her own issues with her water pump and septic systems.

She said she felt like she would save more money by being on a public system, versus constantly fixing her private one.

"I just had mine pumped out," she said.

The Dorchester community around Givhans Ferry State Park was also flagged in the community assessment as needing water and sewer services.

What the community wants

Randal Ferguson owns a store called Randal's Convenience around the corner from the state park. It's a low traffic area near the Edisto River with plenty of trees and open space.

A public water and sewer system doesn't reach out to the area, and it will likely be years before anything comes close. And Ferguson likes it that way.

"I've never had one problem," he said. "I don't want a huge water bill."

He has had his current well water system since 1997. He also isn't the biggest fan of all of the growth in the county. He said his hope is that the community stays as it already is: quite and peaceful.

Johnny Brown is a longtime Dorchester County resident who lives on Coburn Road near the Adams family. He said while he understands people wanting to keep a private system, he feels like getting county water will be inevitable.

Brown has had issues in the past at his home with finding water in the ground. "I had to put a deeper pipe down in there," he said. "We can only go so deep."

A lot of the wells at the homes in the neighborhood were also built for a different time period, he said. While a water barrel can reduce the stress on a water pump, the pumps weren't built for heavy, frequent use from large families.

He used to live closer to the Summerville area on Jedburg Road years ago. But he had to leave the home because his well ran dry and it wouldn't recover at the time.

His advice is that the community should just go with the changes.

"This is the modern times coming now," Brown said. "You've got to change with time."