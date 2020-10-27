Dorchester County seeking federal support for widening of Ridgeville Road

RIDGEVILLE — Dorchester County foresees traffic being a larger concern in the Ridgeville area's future and is hoping to get ahead of the problem with road projects.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration is reviewing the county's plans to widen S.C. Highway 27, also known as Ridgeville Road near Interstate 26.

The goal is to widen the road from two lanes to five lanes in preparation for the upcoming Walmart Distribution Center. That center is slated to bring 1,000 jobs to the area by April 2022.

The road work would be done between S.C. 27's intersection with U.S. Highway 78 and I-26.

John Truluck, the county's director of economic development, said the project came after the S.C. Department of Transportation announced plans to improve the interchange at the intersection of S.C. 27 and I-26. The department also plans to widen I-26 near the intersection.

“It’s not very often we can get ahead of a traffic problem," Truluck said.

The widening of a little over 1 mile of S.C. 27 is expected to cost around $8 million. County officials applied for a grant with the Economic Development Administration in July to help fund the project.

Truluck said a grant with the administration is traditionally only awarded when jobs are attached to it. The maximum for the grant is also usually $2 million.

Through the federal coronavirus aid bill, the administration opened the grant to projects without jobs attached to them, he said. It also increased the maximum amount.

This was helpful since the Walmart Distribution Center plan had not been finalized in July when the county's application was filed. The county applied for $6.5 million in funding.

“That was the most that fit the grant criteria," Truluck said.

The Walmart Distribution Center is expected to increase traffic in the area when completed. The center also takes up only 25 to 30 percent of the Ridgeville Industrial Campus.

The county is hoping to get more businesses to build at the campus and add more jobs.

“I certainly think a five-lane connection to the interstate improves the marketability of that industrial park," Truluck said.

With the Volvo Cars Ridgeville Campus located just across I-26 and more housing developments being built, more traffic is inevitable, he said.

Rita Berry, the president of the Greater Summerville/ Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, said she agrees. Traffic is one of the most difficult challenges in the area, she said.

Improving the commute helps entice more businesses to come to the industrial park, she said. Since those industrial campus employees will need resources, that should push more businesses like restaurants and retail to come to the area.

"It also means the residents have more options as far as employment centers," she said.

The funding application is still pending. Until then officials are uncertain how much the project will cost the county. Truluck said because of the popularity of the grant, there is a chance the county may not get the full $6.5 million.

The Economic Development Administration is currently reviewing the road project to see if there are any potential impacts on historic or environmental resources like wetlands.

If people familiar with any of those impacts that are asked to inform the administration by emailing ATRO-REO@eda.gov.

S.C. 27 also isn't the only space targeted for road improvement in the area. The county is still working on its $26.49 Million U.S. 78 Improvement Project.

The county received more than $25 million in funding from the state Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation to pay for the project. The rest will be funded by the county.

The improvement project is currently in phase two. It's mapped out in three phases.

"U.S. 78 Phase 2A is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021," said Jason Carraher, the county's director of public works.

This is expected to also help improve traffic capacity for the planned growth at the Ridgeville Industrial Campus, he said.