Dorchester County school districts push for repeal on law that puts a cap on their savings

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester Districts 2 and 4 want the ability to have more cash reserves on hand to better prepare for emergencies, but an old law is in their way.

The school districts wrote a letter to local legislators calling for the law to be repealed. It essentially limits how much the districts can have in their savings.

The cap has created concerns around being able to pay teachers and staff during emergency situations like hurricanes.

"It limits us," said Gail Hughes, chairwoman of the DD2 board.

Having more money on reserve would also lower the interest rates the districts face when borrowing money to build new schools, advocates also say.

In 1992, local legislation was passed covering Dorchester County that placed a limit of the amount of funds the districts could have on reserve. In the past, county legislators passed provisos to put a pause on the cap for a single school year.

School officials want the law removed permanently so it doesn't have to be a concern.

"It seems like it would be more beneficial to have it repealed," Hughes said.

Those funds on reserve would typically be used in emergency situations like floods, hurricanes and a pandemic.

Hughes said if an emergency comes and they have to use additional funds they weren't prepared to spend, money is pulled from their reserves. It's also used in case of any funding delays.

The money would mainly be used to cover district teachers and staff pay and benefits. Hughes said around 85 to 90 percent of the district's budget goes to salary and benefits.

The Government Finance Officers Association recommends that agencies have at least three months worth of funds to cover operating expenditures in case of an emergency. The 15 percent cap keeps DD2 below that mark said Tina Meunier, the district's director of finance.

Two months worth of funds would be closer to a 17 percent cap, she said. Reaching that point would mean having closer to $10 million more dollars on reserve.

“We don’t even have two months of savings in our accounts," she said.

If an emergency came up and state funds were delayed in getting to the district, Meunier said there would be difficulty in budgeting payroll for staff.

"We want to make sure that our folks get paid," she said.

Earlier in the school year the budget cap was close to creating a larger problem for the district. According to Hughes, if officials hadn't been reassured that it would be reimbursed for the personal protective equipment it needed to purchase to make schools safer with COVID-19, it would've never been able to afford to spend the money.

The district recently made the decision to reopen all of its schools to full-time, in-person instruction in February.

“Had we not had that there, then we would’ve been in trouble," Hughes said. "So we don't have a whole lot of money."

DD2 isn't necessarily the richest district. It took years for them to reach the 15 percent budget cap, officials said. Now that they have during a pandemic, it's become a greater area of concern.

“We have had talks about this in the past, but it hasn’t been to this level," Meunier said. "I don't think we've ever issued a letter."

The law was local legislation that was passed at the state level. District staff said they were told by local legislators that they would research more into having the cap addressed.

State Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Summerville, said he is open to considering a permanent repeal of the cap, but it's going to take more time and conversation with districts about the necessity of it.

He and other legislators would want to be walked through exactly how impactful the cap is to the districts. This is to make sure that the districts will be good stewards of those finances, he said.

“I’m always open to giving the school districts the tools that they need," he said.