Dorchester County proposes zoning changes to protect rural areas from growth

ST. GEORGE — With growth concerns spreading, Dorchester County officials are pushing development changes to further protect the area's rural communities.

Over the last couple of years, residents living on the outskirts of towns like Ridgeville and St. George have raised alarms around growing pains and changes in their communities. Many have pointed to issues surrounding traffic and road damage.

At a May 17 County Council meeting, officials proposed officially labeling some of the rural parts of the county agriculture and residential districts. The goal is to further clarify the intended use of the areas.

The changes include additional regulations that would further limit what could be built in those areas.

Kiera Reinertsen, the county's director of planning and zoning, said going forward, business and property owners who want to build something that isn't a home or farming space in these districts will have to go through the rezoning process.

"However, this will not affect existing businesses," she said. "This would only apply to new businesses going forward."

Landowners who participate in that rezoning process will also have to go through an impact analysis under the new rules. This is to help officials highlight any potential risks concerning factors such as increased traffic.

The county also is looking to create districts that allow for residential use and commercial use that is specifically seen near rural crossroads.

The U.S. Highway 15 intersection with Wire Road near Grover and St. George is the county's example of a rural crossroad.

Reinertsen said the motivation for all of the changes comes from residents. During community engagement times tied with mapping out the county's comprehensive plan, residents voiced concerns about growth.

She said many feared the growth would have a negative impact on the county's natural environment and quality of life.

"These proposed amendments will help protect and preserve those qualities," she said.

Judy Reid and Bob Townsend both live a couple of miles west of Ridgeville in an area that would turn into an agriculture and residential district under the new regulations. The two recently spoke out against a new day care center that is set to come to their neighborhood.

"I've lived out here in Ridgeville since 1989," Reid said. "The whole reason was to be out of the hustle and bustle."

Though he isn't opposed to growth, Townsend also said he doesn't want to see the rural area changed. His fear, he said, is something like a fast-food restaurant popping up next door.

"I've heard horror stories everywhere," he said.

The Dorchester County Council unanimously approved a first reading of the proposed amendments. The changes were referred to the county's planning, development and building committee for a future public hearing.