Dorchester County proposes to raise water rates nearly 50 percent over 5 years

The Dorchester County Council unanimously agreed this week to continue pursuing rate increases for the county's water and sewer services.

At the County Council's second monthly meeting for February, members voted to approve a public hearing by the county's Water and Sewer Committee on a proposed rate increase ordinance. After that public hearing, two more readings of the ordinance are still required before any rate increases can be formally approved.

County residents shouldn't expect to see any differences in their rates until after July 1, said Jason Ward, Dorchester's county administrator.

If approved, residents should expect to see a near 50 percent increase in water rates between 2020 and 2025. That would increase the 2020 base water rate of $25 to $37.19 in 2025.

For sewage usage fees, it's a 65 percent increase over the same period.

Ward said the current water and sewer rates have been in place since July 2015. Water-impact fees and water- and sewer-connection fees haven't been adjusted since November 2006. The sewer-impact fees haven't been adjusted since July 2002.

Connection fees, sewer-impact fees and water- impact fees are all slated to increase with the new ordinance. Sewage-impact fees would increase from $2,600 per Equivalent Residential Units to $3,500. Water-impact fees would increase from $690 to $2,200.

Ward said the proposed increases in the system was something that was going to eventually come. The county has a contractual agreement with the Charleston Water System. And that system's rates are adjusted each year.

"As their rates increase, they're increasing the cost of water for us," Ward said.

He said similar rate increases are in place with sewage treatment. For the past couple of months, he said, the council has been working to map out the process. This came after a study of the county's system by Hazen and Sawyer, a Mount Pleasant based engineering consulting firm, was shared with council members on system improvements.

"We're trying to literally keep up with the cost of operating the system," Ward said.

The county's system is primarily residential and anyone who receives water and sewer services in the county will be affected by the rate and fee changes.

The council's next meeting is scheduled for March 2 at the Summerville County Council Chambers at 6 p.m.