Dorchester County property tax bills to come with some fire and school service increases

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County home and business owners shouldn't be surprised if they see a noticeable increase in their property taxes.

A new property payment system and a year of adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic will have some county residents spending more on their taxes.

Most of the increases come following a year of property value reassessments and schools spending funds on technology equipment during the pandemic.

On Friday, the county began mailing annual tax bills. There are changes on fire service charges and school tax rates depending on the property's location.

This year also follows the county's 2019 property reassessment. This is where a county recalculates the worth of every building and piece of land. The process can also increase or decrease a property owner's tax burden.

Property owners in Ridgeville, St. George, Harleyville and Reeseville should expect to see a decrease in town millage or tax rates and an increase in their county rates.

A millage rate is used to determine local property taxes when combined with an individual property's assessed value. The decrease in the towns' rates comes from a shift in a fire millage. That tax involves services provided by Dorchester County Fire Rescue.

St. George, Ridgeville, Reeseville and Harleyville all get fire services through the county. Summerville has its own fire department.

In the past, St. George property owners received fire service tax charges in their town property bills. That tax charge will now shift over to the owner's Dorchester County property bills.

Annette Moore, the clerk for St. George, said when the town started receiving fire services from the county, Dorchester didn't have the infrastructure to charge property owners directly.

"We were in essence collecting the fire millage," she said.

The county would simply collect the fire service charge from the individual towns. Now it will go straight to the county.

Dorchester County Treasurer Cindy Chitty said in a release that the county is switching from processing property payments through a center in North Carolina to an Atlanta location.

"This transition allowed us to enhance our collection process," she said.

The fire service rate change will also align the towns with what is done in the unincorporated portion of the county. The changes will result in a decrease in town property bills by 21.2 mills and an increase in the county bill by the same amount.

In St. George, property owners should expect to see a decrease from 90 to 68 mills following a Monday town meeting, Moore said.

“They will still have to pay that 21.2 percent to Dorchester County," Moore said.

But property tax changes don't end there. County home and business owners with property zoned for Dorchester District 2 should also expect to see a 5.5 millage increase for this year and 2021.

The two-year increase is a part of DD2 and the county's plan to mitigate and avoid an 11 mill increase in a single year.

In DD2 zoned areas, a $100,000 owner occupied residence will see an increase of around $22 per year. A non-owner occupied property will see a $33 increase.

DD2 is planning to use the money to fund a debt repayment for school technology equipment and a new middle school in the Beech Hill area. Construction of that school is slated to begin in 2021.

Some of the technology improvements include individual electronic devices for students that were used during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also included interactive flat panels for classrooms.

"Not only will this initiative benefit the instructional programs, but it will allow the district to convert school computer labs to much needed classrooms in all schools," said DD2 officials in a press release.

Dorchester property tax payments can be made online at DorchesterCountyTaxesOnline.com or in person at the Summerville or St. George treasurer's offices.

Property owners should receive their tax bills by Nov. 10. They can also contact the assessor's office at 843-832-0162 or 843-563-0162 for questions around verifying their mailing address.

All property taxes are due by Jan. 15.

The 2020 property tax bills also come after the county's 2019 reassessment. Prior to that, property values hadn't been reassessed since 2015.

State law requires counties to update property values every five years. Dorchester was coming off of a four-year wait in 2019 because the 2015 reassessment came after a one-year delay.

Dorchester County Assessor Wayne Welch told The Post and Courier in 2019 that the lower portion of the county would see a larger increase in value.

Rick Moore, the owner of Summerville Antique Gallery, was one of the people who saw that increase. Between 2009 and 2019, his property taxes increased from around $9,000 to more than $23,500.

His building takes up a little more than half a acre and is 43 years old.