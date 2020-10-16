Dorchester County property tax bills to come with school service increases

SUMMERVILLE — Home and business owners in Dorchester District 2 should expect a slight increase in their property tax payments.

The school district pushed County Council for additional funds to support spending on technology equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the county began mailing annual property tax bills. They include changes in school and fire service tax rates, depending on the property's location.

In DD2-zoned areas, residents should see increases in this year's bill and 2021's bill. For example, a $100,000 owner-occupied residence will see an increase of around $22 in their 2020 and 2021 bill. A non-owner-occupied property will see a $33 increase.

The two-year increase is part of DD2 and the county's plan to mitigate and avoid drastically increasing the county's tax rate in one year. DD2 is one of 25 school districts in the state that have to present their budgets to County Council each year for approval.

District officials are planning to use the money to fund a debt repayment for school technology equipment and a new middle school in the Beech Hill area. Construction of that school is slated to begin in 2021.

Some of the technology improvements include individual electronic devices for students that are being used in the COVID-19 pandemic. It also included interactive flat panels for classrooms.

"Not only will this initiative benefit the instructional programs, but it will allow the district to convert school computer labs to much needed classrooms in all schools," said DD2 officials in a press release.

Dorchester property tax payments can be made online at DorchesterCountyTaxesOnline.com or in person at the Summerville or St. George treasurer's offices.

Property owners should receive their tax bills by Nov. 10. They can also contact the assessor's office at 843-832-0162 or 843-563-0162 for questions around verifying their mailing address.

All property taxes are due by Jan. 15.

In addition to DD2 changes, some property owners will also notice shifts in their individual town and county charges.

For property owners in Ridgeville, St. George, Harleyville and Reeseville their change in their Dorchester County tax charges isn't an actual increase.

The increase in those county rates comes from a shift in how fire services will be charged. The towns all get fire services through the county. Summerville has its own fire department.

In the past, St. George property owners' fire service tax charges were reflected in the town's charges not the county's. That fire service tax charge will now shift over to the owners' county property rates.

So it's not an actual increase or decrease in rates.

Annette Moore, the clerk for St. George, said when the town started receiving fire services from the county, Dorchester didn't have the infrastructure to charge property owners directly.

"We were in essence collecting the fire millage," she said.

Dorchester would simply collect the fire service charge from the individual towns. Now owners will pay the county directly.

Dorchester County Treasurer Cindy Chitty said in a release that the county is switching from processing property payments through a center in North Carolina to an Atlanta location.

"This transition allowed us to enhance our collection process," she said.