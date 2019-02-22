Dorchester County is planning to build a new Emergency Operations Center.
The project would house the county's Emergency Management Department and dozens of agency heads who currently cram inside a 1,300 square-foot operations room during hurricanes, floods and ice storms.
"It’s very tight," said EMD Director Mario Formisano. "It's not an optimal working environment for an extended period of time."
County Council voted Tuesday to issue $16 million in bonds to build the new facility. If it gives final approval soon, the bond money would also be used to renovate the current Carl Knight Law Enforcement Complex on Deming Way in Summerville, which houses not only the county's EMD but also the coroner's department, Sheriff's Office and 911 dispatch center.
The borrowing would almost max out the county's capacity to borrow money without a referendum.
Dorchester County officials say the the county has outgrown its current complex. Several trailers have been hauled in to house law enforcement's victim's advocate and criminal functions units.
"We’re long past due for this facility," said Daniel Prentice, deputy county administrator and chief financial officer.
Built in the 1990s, the Deming Way building wasn't constructed to withstand hurricane-force winds. So while the county has been able to function during several recent federally declared disasters, its luck soon may run out.
"We’ve found a way to get the job done," Formasino said, but "we also recognize that there’s going to be a bigger test in the future. If it’s a direct hit from a major hurricane or an earthquake, sometime in the future, there's going to be a significant test.
"If our facility is not up to date and ready to support critical missions, we're going to have significant challenges in the response and recovery process.”
Officials said the new center would be around 14,000 square feet and would house the Emergency Management Department and 911 dispatch center, all of which employ about 35 people.
The building would be constructed to withstand hurricane force winds and contain a command center, a dispatch room, conference rooms, sleeping quarters and a kitchen.
It also would house the citizens call center, a non-emergency hotline activated during storms. Having the operation inside the new EOC building would help relay information efficiently to residents. Officials still are looking at possible sites for the facility, and land near the existing Deming Way complex is in the mix.
The new building also would free up space inside the current complex for the Sheriff's Office. The jail annex on the site would be demolished to make room for offices, Prentice said.
In addition to a new EOC, the $16 million also would fund purchase property that the county would lease at Pine Hill Business Park on U.S. Highway 17 and other sites for transportation infrastructure.