SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County Council agreed Monday to opt out of the Ohio federal class-action suit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and prescribers.

The move came as part of a larger effort from local attorneys to keep the litigation in South Carolina courts and hopefully recoup a larger sum of losses from the opioid epidemic.

Studies estimate the crisis has cost the U.S. at least $631 billion. Choosing against the path of going into the federal class-action suit allows the local governments' suits in state court to proceed.

"The county filed in state court because we believe we would have a more favorable result," Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said. "By opting out of the federal court, it allows the case to remain in state court."

Dorchester was the first in the tri-county area to enter the opioid litigation battle in June 2018.

Paul Tinkler, a Charleston attorney representing governments in state court on opioid cases, said many South Carolina counties are likely to opt out, as they prefer to have their cases tried by local juries.

"The decision to opt out is consistent with that strategy," he said.

The town of Summerville discussed opting out of the federal litigation in executive session at its monthly council meeting last week but elected to stay in.

Town Attorney G.W. Parker deferred comment on the decision to Sandy Senn, a state senator and Charleston-based attorney who is representing the town in the matter.

Senn did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Dorchester County is one of many South Carolina local governments that decided to keep their cases in state court. Those cases were consolidated in Greenville County, under Circuit Judge Perry Gravely. That case is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster has created a first-of-its-kind "negotiating class" to encourage global settlements with the defendants, which range from pharmaceutical companies to drug distributors.

That order, signed by Polster on Sept. 11, gave all counties in the country until Nov. 22 to decide if they wanted to participate, even if they hadn't formally signed up to be a part of the national litigation.

Polster's class also comes along with a pre-set formula that lays out how much local governments would be entitled to in the event of a settlement, based on how much they have been harmed by the opioid epidemic.

That formula would give West Virginia governments the biggest settlement. The Appalachian state had the highest rate of opioid deaths in the country in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Carolina ranked 27th in its death rate that year.

Under the court's formula, and using a hypothetical settlement of $1 billion total, Dorchester County would have received $314,034.

Summerville would stand to get just $74,182.

Greenville County could receive the most in the state if it opted in to the federal suit at $1,253,347, according to the current calculator.