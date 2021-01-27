Dorchester County officials aim to finish Davis-Bailey and Ashley River Park by summer

ST. GEORGE — Dorchester County residents have waited years for new expansive parks that could compete with Charleston County, and 2021 marks the kicking-off point for two of them.

Davis-Bailey Park in St. George and the new Ashley River Park on Renken Road near Summerville are both slated to open to the public this year.

Each was created after county residents approved a bond referendum in 2019 allowing for $38 million to be used for multiple park projects.

After the Davis-Bailey and Ashley River Park are completed, officials plan to continue creating similar spaces.

"This is something that we've been working on for about a decade," said County Councilman Jay Byars, who is also the chairman of the county Parks and Recreation Commission.

Eric Davis, the county's current parks and recreation director, took over in 2014 at a point when the county had been sitting on a masterplan for future parks since around 2009, he said.

He noted he came in during a time when the county was looking to invest more resources into developing parks that would be easier to access by county residents.

"I think folks got tired of having to drive to Charleston County," Davis said.

Officials expect the Davis-Bailey Park to be completed around Memorial Day. Named after current Dorchester Councilman George Bailey and Willie Davis, a former council member who died in 2018, the park is slated to cost $6 million. The 17-acre park is next to the county courthouse in St. George.

During the planning stages of the park, officials noted the lack of recreational and athletic opportunities in the area.

Eric Davis, no relation to Willie Davis, said he knows of a youth baseball group in the area that has around 30 teams playing on one field. The goal is to give organizations like that more options, he said.

Davis-Bailey Park will have more of an athletic focus. It will consist of two baseball fields, a basketball court and a multipurpose field. There will also be a fitness trail for those who may not be interested in the organized athletic spaces.

"There's a lot of opportunity there," Byars said.

Near Summerville on Renken Road, the county's Ashley River Park is expected to be completed and open by August. The 85-acre space will cost $13 million.

Park officials see the site as the cornerstone of recreational activities along the river. It will have more of a nature-access focus with trails, rock-climbing walls, a ropes course, a zipline, boardwalk, an event lawn and fishing space.

The town of Summerville also is building its own park along the river at the Herbert H. Jessen public boat landing. Construction hasn't started on that space.

“I think the county is really moving in the right direction," said George McDaniel, chairman of the Ashley Scene River Advisory Council.

He said he wants county residents to understand and appreciate that the new parks are investments funded by their fellow taxpayers.

The spot where the Ashley River Park is located was originally planned as a site for subdivisions and a restaurant, McDaniel said, adding that those plans where halted with the Great Recession in 2007.

He and other residents then pitched the idea of the county purchasing the space for a park.

He is also relieved to see nature being preserved in the area.

"Parks provide a basic human need," he said. "It's a place where people can go and relax."

So far, none of the parks have gone over budget, Byars said. The only challenge they saw recently with construction was with wet soil at the Ashley River Park.

New soil had to be brought it in to replace it since the wet soil wasn't ideal for workers to build roads next to. But the park is still on schedule to open in the summer.

County officials also are looking to purchase additional land to expand up the river in the future.