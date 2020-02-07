Dorchester County moves to ban retail puppy sales, but rule wouldn't affect nearby store

Dorchester County Council has passed first reading of an ordinance banning retail dog and cat sales, positioning the county as potentially the second local government in South Carolina to pass such a restriction.

North Myrtle Beach passed the state's first ban last August. That ordinance was pushed by the beach town's humane society which argued that its site was over capacity and that pet-seekers should prioritize adopting.

That rule inspired Dorchester Councilman David Chinnis, who introduced the ordinance Wednesday. Chinnis is a dog breeder, selling Boykin Spaniel puppies for the last three years.

North Myrtle Beach's rule did not bar individual breeders from selling animals and did not bar stores from hosting adoption events.

Dorchester County passed its ordinance in title only; the exact language of the law will be drafted before the next vote. Three votes by the assembled council are needed for the proposal to become law.

Chinnis said his motivation came from a desire to protect vulnerable beings "whether they're children, whether they're the elderly or whether they're animals ... the Bible tells me I am a steward of this Earth and its inhabitants."

Supporters of such ordinances say it can be hard to trace where animals sold in retail stores come from, making it hard to judge whether the dogs are healthy or not. Some also argue the stores can create an incentive for mass breeders that don't take care of their animals, sometimes known as "puppy mills."

The ordinance would not, however, affect the Charleston region's only pet store that sells puppies: a Petland franchise in the town of Summerville. Petland representatives have said in the past that they carefully screen the breeders they use.

The owners of the store, the Parker family of Georgia, have encountered restrictive rules before. After the Florida county where one of their stores was located passed a retail puppy ban, they sued the county and settled the case by moving to a nearby jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, an Internet ad listing a pet store for sale in Summerville was taken down after The Post and Courier queried a representative of the Petland owners about it.

It listed the store for $2.1 million and did not name the brand, but said the location "benefits from the strength of its well-established parent franchise, which has been routinely ranked among the best franchises both in the U.S. and globally."

The spokesperson, Lauren Petz, said the business details in the ad did not match the Petland location's information.

"Our store is open and we have the best puppies up for sale," she wrote in an email. "We have no intention of moving or selling this location."

Employees of the Petco and PetSmart in Summerville, the only two other stores that could fit the ad's description of being "one of the most recognized names in the pet industry," said their locations were not for sale.

Both stores are also corporately-owned, while the ad described a franchise.