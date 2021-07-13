Dorchester County mandating traffic calming requirements for new large neighborhoods

ST. GEORGE — Future housing developments in Dorchester County will have to do more to enforce slower speeds through what's being called traffic calming.

County officials want to require all future major residential developments to design traffic calming measures for every 700 feet of roadway.

This includes designs like curb extensions, roundabouts, traffic circles and designated on-street parking.

All-way stops and speed humps will not be considered an option for a traffic calming measure.

Kiera Reinertsen, the county's director of planning, said the requirements are being suggested as a way to influence things like road lengths and traffic speeds.

“So that we’re not coming after-the-fact and having requests to put speed bumps in the neighborhoods for speeding," she said.

Over the years, officials said they have received ongoing complaints and concerns from residents about speeding. Councilman Davis Chinnis said he knows a lot of people wish the county would have had traffic calming requirements in place years ago.

Earlier this year, the county also voted to make applying for speed humps in Dorchester easier. The difference is that the cost of speed humps would no longer be split between the county and the homeowner's association requesting the installation.

Now the cost goes completely to HOAs in order to align with surrounding municipalities like Summerville.

County officials also said that other measures like roundabouts were more effective at calming traffic than speed humps.

The proposed traffic calming requirements would only apply to new major developments. This means subdivisions with 11 lots or more.

The changes come as the county is expecting more people and traffic over the next couple of years as spaces like the Walmart Distribution Center bring more jobs to the area.

“It’s going to make a big difference in the future as we grow in the county," Councilwoman Harriet Holman said.

At a recent county council meeting, a second reading of the proposed traffic calming requirements was approved. The changes will go officially into effect following a third and final reading at next month's meeting.