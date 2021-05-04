Dorchester County making speed hump installation easier but at more cost to HOAs

SUMMERVILLE — Applying for speed humps in a neighborhood just got a little easier for residents on Dorchester County roads.

But residents who want them may have to pay a little more.

The county has updated its speed hump requirements with the goal of being more in-line with surrounding jurisdictions. For example, in the town of Summerville, homeowner associations or neighborhood residents pay the town to build traffic-slowing devices like speed humps.

With Dorchester County roads, the cost was originally split down the middle between the county and residents. The new changes shift the costs completely to HOAs.

Funds that would've been used for those installations will now go toward the widening of existing roads and building new ones. This will be done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

Money from the county's transportation committee, road maintenance and sales tax are also used for repairing and maintaining roads.

"The county has prioritized road maintenance over speed humps," Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward said.

Cost for the humps can vary, depending on type to be installed. North Charleston, for instance, is looking at layouts that cost around $4,000 each.

The changes to make applying for speed humps easier for neighborhoods have included dropping the requirement that the road has to see 350 trips a day.

Instead of 75 percent of residents signing a petition, now those applying have to show that the impacted area affects 85 percent of the neighborhood's residents. The entire community also has to be within 200 feet of the affected area.

Additional changes involve the posted speed limit on the road now having to be 25 mph or less. The average speed of the cars that use these roads have to also exceed that speed limit.

Before, 85 percent of vehicles had to exceed the speed limit by 5 mph.

County Councilman David Chinnis said residents have continued to raise concerns and complaints about the need for speed humps. While the changes might make it easier for them to get approved, he said he isn't sure many will take advantage of it.

In his over 10 years on council he said he hasn't seen any groups take the steps to get the speed humps installed.

“Despite how bad they wanted them," he said.

HOAs that agreed to fully-fund the speed humps in the past, also didn't follow through with getting them installed, Chinnis said.

When he has approached contractors about the cost of building speed humps over the years, he said the price was usually doubled if it was for the county. This is in comparison to what a HOA would be charged.

He said he would rather see more conversation around things like roundabouts to mitigate speeding and traffic concerns.

“Speed humps are not a good traffic calming device," he said.

Dale Smith is a program manager with the traffic safety unit at South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Though he agrees that anyone can still ignore things like stops signs, but they are still helpful.

A speed hump tends to be larger than a speed bump, he said. A speed table is one of the larger installations and has a flat top.

“Whether it's a speed hump or speed table you're going to slow down for it," he said.

The changes for the speed hump requirements in Dorchester were unanimously approved during a May 3, council meeting.