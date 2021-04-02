Dorchester County Library moves forward on finalizing new Summerville library locations

SUMMERVILLE — In the near future, Summerville and other parts of Dorchester County are getting new expanded libraries.

Officials are now hoping for additional public input moving forward.

"We're excited," said Bill Collins, chairman of the county's library board. "We realize that libraries are ever changing."

There are two county-run libraries in Dorchester. In the next couple of years at least three more are expected to be added to the Summerville and Ridgeville area.

The projects are a part of a county voter approved bond referendum that is slated to use $30 million to construct new libraries. Residents who want to chime in the projects can do so by going online and completing a county library survey.

“The Library staff is currently working closely with the architects to identify and design the interior spaces according to public and departmental needs," said Robert Antill, the Dorchester County Library executive director.

A 5-acre space is being designed for the Oakbrook area around Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. That area has also recently received a lot of attention with Dorchester County planning to reinvest in Oakbrook over the next couple of years.

A Trident Technical College campus and a major athletics complex are also both in the works in Oakbrook. The new library is expected to be around 20,000 square feet.

Library officials are looking to build a second library of similar size near Summerville's downtown area. Organizers are trying to pin down a good location for the downtown space. Some of the biggest concerns so far are land costs, parking and drainage, said project manager Michelle Smyth.

The new Ridgeville library is being organized near the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and S.C. Highway 27. That building will sit directly next to a larger new Dorchester Heritage Center.

"It's an extremely visible property," Collins said.

The goal with all of the library projects is to create more useable and accessible spaces. Some of the amenities organizers are hoping to include involve outdoor spaces for events, larger meeting rooms, creative studios, drive-up windows and teen and young adult areas.

In addition to spaces for parking, organizers want to leave room for the libraries to grow.

"We want to consider a building footprint that looks forward," Smyth said.

Dorchester is the only county in the Lowcountry with only two county-organized libraries. According to Collins, that was part of the big push to get more spaces built.

“We think this offers educational opportunities and cultural enrichment for our citizens,” he said.

Construction on the new libraries are expected to begin in around the next 11 months.