Dorchester County is now hand-counting its misprinted ballots

SUMMERVILLE — The Dorchester County Election Commission will manually count 14,262 absentee votes following printing errors.
The timeline for the counting is still to be determined, officials said Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, county election officials learned of a printing error on the estimated 15,000 absentee ballots that were mailed to registered voters. The error prevented any mailed in absentee ballot from being scanned and counted.
Officials had received 14,262 absentee ballots by Tuesday. The county commission began the process of counting those votes Wednesday morning.
That process will be time consuming.
It includes four different staff members looking over ballots. One person will read the entries on the original absentee ballot out loud. A second person will then enter those results on a new ballot sheet.
Those two staff members will then look over the copy ballot and the original for accuracy. Then two additional staff members will review over the ballots again to check for accuracy.
That copy ballot will then be counted.
Todd Billman, the executive director of the county Election Commission, said it's still too early to tell how long the process will take. After staff run through the process for a couple of hours they will have a better understanding of the timeline, he said.
The deadline they are working with is 10 a.m. Friday, when the results have to be certified.
By 9 a.m. Wednesday the commission had around seven pairs of staff workers doing the counting. Billman said they will assess how long the process takes and bring in additional staff if needed.
The most staff they have available is around 40 people, he said.
The county commission also reviews over staff to ensure they didn't have any personal connections with a candidate.
"It's going to be a long process," Billman said. "Nobody touching the ballot has an interest in the outcome."
The error left the results of county races like the Dorchester District 2 School Board elections still up in the air. The district has three board seats open.
"It's disheartening," said James Weaver, one of the DD2 School Board candidates. "For a school board election especially."
Weaver was ranked fifth according to unofficial results with 10 percent of the votes.
The top three school board candidates consist of Ashley Wimberly with 16 percent of the votes, Evan Guthrie with 15 percent and Barbara Crosby with 14 percent.
Tim Higgins, chairman of the Dorchester County Republican Party, was present at the commission office on Wednesday to get additional answers.
He said his concerns are less about the printing error and more about making sure the votes get counted.
Billman had announced its new absentee ballot printer, Sun Printing in an August County Board of Elections and Registration meeting.
Higgins said his concerns now are about getting the votes in. The manual method isn't ideal, he said.
"It's an inconvenience but it's a small price to pay," he said. "The focus right now is just on getting an accurate count."
Martha Hope, a representative from the county's Democratic Party was also present on Wednesday. She said they don't want people to panic. They also want to ensure the votes get counted.
"In Dorchester you can't call anything until 14,000 more votes get counted," she said.
This story is developing. Check back in for updates.