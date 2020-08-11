Dorchester County is encouraging residents to sign up for its new emergency alert system

Dorchester County is entering the middle of hurricane season with what it says is a faster way to notify residents about emergency situations.

The county launched a new partnership with an emergency communications service company called Everbridge this week. The new system will allow the county to send faster notifications to residents based on their addresses.

Residents are able to sign up multiple addresses through Everbridge. From there, they will receive alerts about emergency incidents that fall within a 3-mile radius of the address.

Charleston County has been using the same system since November 2014.

"Everbridge is part of the county’s continued efforts to provide timely, accurate information to our residents and businesses in the quickest most efficient manner possible," said Tiffany Norton, a Dorchester County spokeswoman.

The new notification method will send alerts to phones and email addresses for situations like hazardous materials, active shooters, evacuations and flood zones.

For example, if a train derails and spills hazardous materials in a certain area, the Everbridge system will send out an alert to everyone within the 3-mile radius of the spill.

Before this this week, the county relied on the S.C. Emergency Management Division to send alerts via a system called CodeRed. Berkeley County uses a similar method through OnSolve.

"By using a similar platform internally, the county is able to get messaging out much quicker," Norton said.

Multiple agencies are expected to be able to use the Everbridge system through the county's dispatch center. Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the Sheriff's Office and Dorchester County Emergency Management will have access to the system as needed.

The county is also still planning to use its ongoing GovDelivery platform that sends general updates to residents and business owners. All general hurricane updates like debris removal and shelters are sent through that platform.

All COVID-19 related updates will also be sent through GovDelivery.

Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said in a statement that the new alert system will be a life-saving notification system.

"I find comfort in knowing that if and when time sensitive information needs to be distributed the county has multiple platforms to do so," he said.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for both the GovDelivery and Everbridge since they work differently. They can do so by going online and adding in their address information.

If residents don't sign up for either platform, then they don't receive any notifications.

The new system will be an added hurricane alert tool to the original notification method. The GovDelivery will send out general alerts about a hurricane and the Everbridge system will send out additional alerts to residents in areas declared dangerous.