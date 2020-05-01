Dorchester County human remains identified as that of missing man

Authorities have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this year, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office on Friday identified human remains found Tuesday in a drainage culvert near St. George as 29-year-old Carl Wayne Alewine.
His remains have been taken to the Charleston County Coroner's Office for examination by an anthropologist, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Alewine went missing in January, Brouthers said. His cause and manner of death are pending investigation.