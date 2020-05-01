You are the owner of this article.
Dorchester County human remains identified as that of missing man

  • Updated
Authorities have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this year, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office on Friday identified human remains found Tuesday in a drainage culvert near St. George as 29-year-old Carl Wayne Alewine. 

His remains have been taken to the Charleston County Coroner's Office for examination by an anthropologist, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. 

Alewine went missing in January, Brouthers said. His cause and manner of death are pending investigation. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

