Dorchester County gets nearly $7M grant for Ridgeville Road improvements

RIDGEVILLE — One of Dorchester County's soon to be even-busier roads has been awarded millions in funding.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has awarded nearly $7 million to the county to fund the widening of a portion of S.C. Highway 27, also known as Ridgeville Road.

Between the road's connection to Interstate 26 and the Ridgeville Industrial Campus, S.C. 27 will be widened from two to five lanes. This comes after the county announced the upcoming arrival of a Walmart Distribution Center to the industrial campus.

The center is slated to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area, as well as hundreds of spaces for trucks. This means more traffic for the already heavily used highway.

"The timing of the EDA grant could not have been better," said County Council Chairman Bill Hearn.

He also said they hope the improvements will alleviate traffic off of the smaller roads that residents frequent.

The funding comes as part of the EDA's CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant program.

John Truluck, the county's economic development director, said the administration would only award a maximum of $2 million prior to the pandemic.

The CARES Act, a federal coronavirus aid bill, provided the Economic Development Administration with $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding.

Truluck said, with the additional funding, the administration increased the maximum amount in grants and also opened the program up to projects that didn't involve job creation.

The county applied for the funds in July 2020 to help with the estimated $8 million project. This was before the Walmart Distribution Center was announced.

In addition to the road-widening, officials said the S.C. 27 improvements will also be an opportunity to expand access to the county's public water system. The Dorchester Reach, a more than 10-mile water line between the town of Harleyville and the Ridgeville Industrial Park, was completed in 2020.

But, as the Ridgeville area has started to see growth, residents have raised concerns over the increase in traffic. Some of the biggest worries have been increased road damage and unrepaired potholes.

Kenneth Green lives off of S.C. 27 on Jared Lane. He said there have been times when large holes have remained on the two-lane road for months. So the improvements are needed, he said.

Most of the road damage that's present, he said, comes from the already heavy truck traffic the road sees. The distribution center will add to it.

"You get all kinds of trucks coming through here," he said.

There are also plans to widen I-26 near its intersection with S.C. 27. In addition, the county is working on a nearly $30 million major improvement project for U.S. Highway 78.

The highway sits next to the industrial campus.

Officials said the overall goal with the projects is to get ahead of the notable increase in traffic that's expected with the opening of the Walmart Distribution Center by April 2022.