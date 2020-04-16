Dorchester County funds restoration of historic Rosenwald School for African American children

The St. George Rosenwald School — a 20th century building with a deep history of educating African American children — is getting $400,000 for restoration.

The money for the historic but endangered school is part of a nearly $750,000 funding package Dorchester County Council approved this week for parks and tourism projects.

"County Council understands the historical significance of Rosenwald School," said Chairman George Bailey. "We look forward to seeing the completion of the renovations."

In the 1920s, well-known educator Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, the philanthropic president of Sears & Roebuck, joined forces to create schools for African American children throughout the South.

The communities where these facilities would be located would pay for half of the cost of building it and the rest was covered by the Rosenwald fund. This resulted in the creation of over 5,000 schools.

One-third of black schoolchildren in the rural South attended Rosenwald Schools by 1928, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Around 500 schools were created in South Carolina. Thirteen were created in Charleston County, six in Berkeley County and two in Dorchester County.

The St. George school was built in 1925.

Only a few hundred of these institutions can be identified with many being abandoned after integration. In 2002, the National Trust for Historic Preservation even placed Rosenwald schools on its “11 Most Endangered Historic Places” list. And historians believe there are even more forgotten African American schools that predated the Rosenwald system.

The St. George Rosenwald School was left in the care of the town of St. George in 2014.

The goal has been to restore the St. George building to function as a community center and museum that educates the public on the school's impact on the town and the nation. The nonprofit Williams Memorial Alumni Association hopes to include things like self-help and mentorship programs and a playground.

The county is hoping that with the new funds, the school will be brought back to life. It is one of 36 Rosenwald schools in the state that still stand. The hope is that the renovated building will help the county reach its goal of creating more accessible parks for the community.

By 2016, the school had already received over $1 million in funds for its restoration. It is expected to cost $2 million to complete the process. The county hopes the new funding will be enough to finish the project.

In addition to funding the Rosenwald School on Monday, the county gave the Saul Alexander Park in Summerville $100,000. That money will be used to create the county's first all-inclusive playground that will be accessible to children with disability.

“It is equally important that we ensure all Dorchester County residents have access to parks and playgrounds regardless of disabilities and location," Bailey said.

The remaining funds, nearly $250,000, will go to park projects in Ridgeville, Harleyville and Reevesville.