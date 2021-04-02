Dorchester County deputies have suspect in apartment complex shooting, report states

Authorities have identified a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that left two others injured at an apartment complex near Summerville in late March.

A Dorchester County Sheriff's Office incident report released the afternoon of April 2 contains a section marked "suspect" and filled out with information.

However, that suspect's name and other identifying information were redacted.

Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the agency, said no arrest had been made.

Deputies were called to a shooting in progress at 11:31 a.m. March 30 at the Azalea Apartments, 527 Orangeburg Road, according to the report.

Once on scene, deputies found two people who'd suffered apparent gunshots, the report said. Paramedics declared one of the victims dead at the scene.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as 24-year-old Monty S. McCray of North Charleston.

A second victim was treated by paramedics, according to the report.

The report also reveals a third victim, previously unreported by authorities, who was treated at the scene.

The surviving victims were identified as an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, the report said.