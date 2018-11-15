Dorchester County sheriff's deputies have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a homicide earlier this month.
The suspect was located in the Ravenel area Thursday night, said Maj. Tony Phinney, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was connected in some way to the death of 28-year-old Devon Eugene Jones on Nov. 8, but further information was not available.
Authorities were called just after 12:30 p.m. on that day to 193 Barons Road in Dorchester County for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report.
Once at the apartment, a deputy found Jones on the floor, the report stated. He was declared dead by county emergency medical services personnel.
The man’s death was the third homicide in Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction in 2018, and the 46th in the tri-county.