Dorchester County deputies arrest woman in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities have charged a 31-year-old woman with attempted murder in connection with a March 24 shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Terraneka Nicole Nail, of Charleston, is the first arrest in the case. But Dorchester County Sheriff's Office Lt. Rick Carson said investigators expect to make more arrests in the case.

Nail's arrest was announced March 26.

Deputies were called to the Shoppes of Windsor Hall late March 24, when a bartender at one of the venues dialed 911 to report about 20 people were fighting in the shopping center's parking lot. By the time deputies arrived, gunfire had scattered the crowd.

At least one person was taken to the hospital afterward, according to an incident report, and deputies are continuing to work on the case.