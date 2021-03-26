You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dorchester County deputies arrest woman in North Charleston shooting

  • Updated
north charleston police webref web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy)

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities have charged a 31-year-old woman with attempted murder in connection with a March 24 shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Terraneka Nicole Nail, of Charleston, is the first arrest in the case. But Dorchester County Sheriff's Office Lt. Rick Carson said investigators expect to make more arrests in the case.

Suspect

Terraneka Nicole Nail, 31, of Charleston, is charged with attempted murder. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Nail's arrest was announced March 26.

Deputies were called to the Shoppes of Windsor Hall late March 24, when a bartender at one of the venues dialed 911 to report about 20 people were fighting in the shopping center's parking lot. By the time deputies arrived, gunfire had scattered the crowd.

At least one person was taken to the hospital afterward, according to an incident report, and deputies are continuing to work on the case.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News