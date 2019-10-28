Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman's son was killed in a fire at the Historic Badham House on Sunday.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Tonie Jackson.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at Medical University Hospital, the Coroner's Office said.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the State Law Enforcement Division, S.C. Fire Marshal's Office and the Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

Firefighters were called at 5:14 a.m. to the home at 6188 Badham Drive, in an unincorporated part of the county near St. George, said Tiffany Norton, a Dorchester County spokeswoman. Units arrived in six minutes, finding the home partially collapsed and "completely engulfed with fire and smoke."

More than 50 personnel from several agencies responded to the home where Holman lived with family, Norton said. Holman was at home with her husband Herman and two other family members when the fire broke out.

Holman was transported to Trident Medical Center, treated and released with minor injuries, the spokeswoman said. No other injuries were reported.

The home — which was built in 1912 by Vernon Cosby Badham, owner of several sawmills in the county — was destroyed in the fire, Norton said.