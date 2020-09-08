Dorchester County Council votes to drop its mask ordinance for unincorporated areas

Dorchester County Council has voted to drop its mask ordinance following a decline in COVID-19 cases.

At Tuesday night's meeting, members voted 6-1 to discontinue the ordinance. Council members opposed to the mask rule highlighted concerns for local businesses.

Councilman Jay Byars led much of the discussion around the ordinance. He said he views decisions such as mask ordinances as being harmful to local businesses and the psyche to the community.

He also referenced concerns around Dorchester Districts 2’s decision to begin the first two weeks of school completely online. He voted to approve the ordinance in July.

“We’re not seeing a drastic mortality rate to justify what we’re doing,” he said.

The emergency ordinance approved in July solely required individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food establishments in unincorporated portions of the county.

Councilman David Chinnis has consistently voted against the ordinance. He and other council members say that the county should encourage mask wearing and not enforce it.

“We as a government have done a good job with this," he said.

Chairman George Bailey said in July the ordinance was an opportunity to do something. At the Tuesday night council meeting, he agreed with dropping the mask ordinance.

When the decision to approve the ordinance was made in the summer, he said it was done so to manage high cases in the county.

On Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported five cases of the virus in the county. Nearly 90 cases were reported when the ordinance was originally approved.

Councilwoman Harriet Holman was the only member to vote to approve the ordinance.